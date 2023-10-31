MadameNoire Featured Video

Sukihana surprised two Jacksonville, Florida, moms with the gift of a lifetime. On Oct. 29, the 31-year-old rapper took to Instagram with a beautiful video that captured her taking two lucky Jacksonville moms and their children on a grocery shopping spree at Walmart.

Dubbed the 4-minute challenge, the beautiful matriarchs were given 4 minutes to grab anything they wanted in the store.

“Everything that you get, I’m going to buy,” Sukihana proclaimed.

Led by Suki, the excited mothers rushed to the frozen section of the store to grab a few items before racing to the meat aisle to stock up on beef, chicken and a few other items.

As their carts began to weigh down with meat, frozen pizza, desserts and other miscellaneous groceries, Suki helped the moms to fill up and push their heavy shopping carts throughout Walmart while they scrambled to grab more items before time ran out.

“Get some of the juices! Get some milk” the rapper could be heard shouting throughout the shopping spree.

At the end of the video, the “Food Stamp Hoe” artist thanked the lucky moms for participating in the fun challenge as they beamed next to their stacked carts full of groceries.

“I’m so thankful that I got to do this for you guys,” she gushed.

In the comments section, fans of the “Casamigos” hitmaker applauded the femcee for blessing the Jacksonville matriarchs.

A few haters pondered why the Delaware-bred artist put “a time limit” on her commendable deed, but they were quickly shut down by fans of the rising hip-hop star.

One Suki supporter penned, “I love this so much! She’s making it fun for the mothers and the kids all while helping their household! Anything helps. Let’s not pick her apart because it’s four minutes. Most artists wouldn’t even look your way for one minute.”

“4 minutes? I love the challenge but 4 minutes??????” “Why put a time limit on doing a good deed? 4 minutes tho smh.” “4 minutes is more than enough and Suki made it happen for these mothers.” “The lady with the four extra hands I would’ve prep [talked] my two kids y’all go handle the cereals & snacks area & I’ll get the meat. A great Deed was given. God bless Su Su for the good heart she has.”

Earlier this month, Sukihana blessed two moms in Atlanta with her 4-minute grocery challenge. Check out the amazing video below.

We love to see it, Suki!

