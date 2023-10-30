MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Nas X has been eating the gworls up with the lengthy straight bundles he’s been rocking on and off Instagram. The inches are inching.

The “Old Town Road” singer posted photos of himself serving face with the long hair look Oct. 28. Snapshots in his photo dump showed off the wispy natural-black inches cascading past his face and down his torso.

The 24-year-old musician — a Lithia Springs, Georgia, native — rocked the lengthy hairstyle with a black cowboy hat in several of his photos. One snapshot revealed that his hair was in a buss down middle part — seemingly with his natural hair straightened for the leave out.

The singer-rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, donned the hairstyle while making a football game day appearance at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

According to KSL Sports, the rapper toured the campus’ football facilities in 2019 and has “supported” the school’s team “ever since.” Lil Nas X’s connection with the University of Utah’s football team reportedly stems from an occasional bodyguard of his who used to be an offensive lineman for the Utes.

While at the campus, the musician donned his lengthy hairstyle and cowboy hat with a leather varsity jacket, light-wash denim pants, a snakeskin belt, Y2K-esque sunglasses and lots of hand jewelry.

In the comments of his post, people compliment the 24-year-old on his long hair look.

“ITS GIVING BILLY RAY CYRUS ðŸ˜©ðŸ¤ .” “MOTHERRRR ðŸˆ.” “Look at himðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜.” “This is the hair for me ðŸ˜.”

Lil Nas X debuted the straight hairstyle at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival Sept. 9.

Singer-rapper Baby Tate showed love in the comments of a Sept. 10 post and wrote, “This hair is GORGGGGG.” Saucy Santana said, “ATE DOWNNNNN,” and choreographer Sean Bankhead added, “Oooo, that’s a nasty middle part bust down.”

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and has since received a 7.6 out of 10 rating on IMBD.

The Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel-directed “diaristic film” followed the queer musician on his first-ever tour, Long Live Montero. The movie is described as an “intimate portrait of an artist navigating identity, family, expectations and acceptance.”

Lil Nas X is one of several Black celebrities who’ve been open recently about the fluidity of their gender expression. Read more on that below.

