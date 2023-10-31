MadameNoire Featured Video

Outside of the gushy comments left under his post, Omarion’s dance moves just don’t hit like they used to for many Instagram users.

The “Touch” singer was well-intentioned Oct. 28 when he innocently posted a video of himself skirting, jumping and spinning on a dance floor at Mihran K. NoHo in Los Angeles. His questionable footwork and over-the-top upper body movements were set to the song “P.L.L” by Karen Nyame KG. The musician had fun and smiled during his silly dance session — seemingly a freestyle.

In his attempt to spread positivity, the former B2K singer wrote “Happy Saturday” to his followers in the caption. He also encouragingly added, “Go do something you love.”

Netizens underneath the post responded well to Omarion’s dancing video and left a whole bunch of fire emojis. They praised the singer-dancer’s seemingly non-choreographed combination of ankle twisting, foot tapping and head bobbing.

“You exude freedom thru this dance.” “The king of dance.” “Effortless.” “The king of dance moves like water… such grace and substance that always leaves me in awe.”

Hilariously, people in t he Shade Room’s Instagram comments reacted entirely differently to the supportive and wholesome rhetoric on the musician’s page.

The 38-year-old entertainer and his side-to-side gliding were bashed by netizens who became immediately disillusioned by the notion that the performer was talented at all — especially at dancing.

“When I was younger I use to think Omarion use to eat the dancing up. Maturing is realizing he just be doing random ass moves ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚.” “Now that I’m older… I realize this dude can’t really dance.” “Omarion was the biggest lie of my childhood. This nigga can’t sing or dance.” “Omarion been doing the same dance moves my whole life.” “The fact that this man can’t sing nor dance but is famous for both. ðŸ˜­”

Netizens may recall that the musician and his dancing went viral in 2021 thanks to the infamous #OmarionChallenge.

The internet trend spawned from a viral video of random dance moves the former B2K member hit on stage during a 2015 performance. The comical string of moves — and Omarion’s kick in the air — was made funnier due to the long red coat he flared behind him and the Timberland boots he stomped the ground with.

There were countless recreation and reaction videos. While many attempted the funny challenge, gospel singer Kirk Franklin was unexpectedly crowned the best to do it!

While some may think Omarion is unreliable for on-point dancing, at least his moves provide lighthearted laughs.

