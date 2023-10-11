MadameNoire Featured Video

R&B star Omarion has something in store for his fans after dropping several snippets of his music magic on his Instagram page.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, the Zaddy of a singer gave his followers a fragment of his rehearsal session where he ran his fingers through his locs while belting out his 2006 single “Ice Box” with backup singers in tow.

“Singing from the soul touches hearts,” Omarion captioned the post. “Sometimes the notes aren’t perfect, but the feeling is right. It’s a feeling that you get that is indescribable. Do what you love and love what you do. Always. Getting ready for a jam jam, this was the first rehearsal.”

Commenters applauded the updated version of his “Ice Box” performance and threw out the possibility that the former B2K member could be gearing up for a tour. Shortly after, Omarion posted a photo of him on his phone inside a studio with music playing in the background.

“Cooking up some Black Magic in the studio,” the 38-year-old Zaddy wrote. “There’s nothing like that feeling when you step into the studio, and your creative energy is on fire! In this space, mood is everything. It’s where inspiration flows freely, and the music comes alive.”

Fans are itching to find out what the singer has in store, but in another post, Omarion told his backup singer that he was excited to return to “this” without specifying what he meant.

“I’m excited to be getting back to this,” Omarion said. “You know what I’m saying? ’Cause I can hear myself. I can hear myself. I know what I want to do. I can hear y’all. I can feel y’all. And be like this that vibe.”

He told his fans in the caption that his “BGV’z ain’t come to play!! Ain’t getting ready for a special session. Can’t wait to share what’s coming next. Stay tuned.”

Some believe Omarion’s next project is Tiny Desk, while others think it’s a tour. Either way, fans are proud of the singer.

On Oct. 2, he announced Full Circle: Sonic Book Two was in the works. Omarion’s most recent project was his Full Circle: Sonic Book One album that dropped over the summer. And according to the “Girlfriend” hitmaker’s IG post on Monday, “Serious,” from the record hit No. 1 on the iTunes R&B charts. The music video for the track is underway.

“Serious hit Number 1 on iTunes R&B charts again,” he wrote on Instagram. “Gratitude is my attitude. I’m thankful for all of my [people] that have continued to ride with me in this ever-expanding journey called life. This is a complete Full Circle. Go stream “Serious” today. Available on all platforms.”

Before Book One’s release, Omarion published his book, Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy, in 2022, revealing the secret practices that led him to embrace a positive life and kept him centered amid controversial headlines.