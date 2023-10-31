MadameNoire Featured Video

Actress Shar Jackson is firing back against the claims made in Britney Spears’ explosive memoir, The Woman in Me. In the pop icon’s eyebrow-raising book, Spears penned that she had “no clue” Jackson had children with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline when they began dating in 2004. However, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail on Oct. 28, Jackson claimed Spears was fully aware that the dancer and rapper had a family when they first began dating.

The Hollywood actress, 47, alleged Spears sat in an SUV parked outside the hospital waiting for over two hours as Federline supported her during the birth of their second child, Kaleb Michael Jackson Federline. At the time, the choreographer and the Moesha star were co-parenting their daughter, Kori Madison Federline, whom they welcomed in 2002.

Sadly, when baby Kaleb arrived, Federline and the “Toxic” crooner allegedly went back to the latter’s LA home as Jackson sat in the hospital room alone with her newborn son.

“I felt betrayed and crushed. I thought, ‘How could you do something like that?’” the Celebrity Rap Superstar alum told the Daily Mail.

Released Oct. 24, Spears claimed in her new memoir The Woman in Me, that she confronted Federline shortly after she found out about his family with Jackson.

“‘You have kids?’ I said. ‘You have children? Not only one child but two children?’” the former Disney star wrote.

Jackson and Federline, also known as K-Fed, were together for two years before the choreographer ditched her for Spears. The actress claimed that the “Lose Control” rapper and the pop icon met at a Los Angeles nightclub called Joseph’s in April 2004.

“When Kevin met Britney we had three kids and one on the way and we were living in a six-bedroom house in Orange County, California,” the Hollywood vet said, noting how Federline, 45, was a stepfather to her two eldest children from a previous relationship.

“One day, when I had bad morning sickness and was about six months pregnant, Kevin had an audition for a Coke commercial or something in LA… then I didn’t hear from him for three days.”

Jackson said she “felt angry and betrayed” when she found out Federline was creeping with Spears. Still, she tried to make things work with the hip-hop dancer.

“We didn’t break up, we agreed to figure it out. Then he told me he had booked a commercial and needed to go and shoot it overseas.”

Federline’s “commercial” gig occurred around the same time the paparazzi leaked photos of the star hugging Spears on a beach. Jackson told the Daily Mail she “was in a state of disbelief” after seeing the photos.

“I called him and said: ‘I need to know if you are going to be in the kids’ lives or not, because it’s not a part-time gig. If you don’t want that responsibility, tell me now so we can cut ties completely.’ I didn’t care about Britney at that point. It wasn’t about her. I felt betrayed and crushed. I thought: ‘How could you do something like that?'”

Despite being called a “home wrecker,” Spears went on to marry the choreographer. The pair welcomed two children together: sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, before the pop icon filed for divorce in 2006. The split was finalized in 2007 following a difficult custody battle, which Spears details inside The Woman in Me.

The actress, who still seemed heartbroken about her failed relationship with the emcee, fell in love with Federline after meeting him at a dance studio. She claimed they got engaged shortly after the arrival of their firstborn child, Kori.

“I was very much in love. Not only was he gorgeous but he took my two older kids under his wing,” Jackson gushed. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, he’s perfect.’”

Despite their rocky ups and downs, Jackson said she remains cordial with her ex-fiancé, who now lives in Hawaii with his wife Victoria. She doesn’t hold hate in her heart for Spears either.

“I think her relationship with Kevin was a fantasy for both of them. To me, anything built on a rocky foundation isn’t going to last and they started rocky because he was in a relationship. I never hated Kevin because if you really love someone you can’t hate them,” she added.

