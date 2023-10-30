MadameNoire Featured Video

Female Instagram commenters were seemingly unfazed by a clip of a packed Tampa, Florida, barbershop shop filled with money-throwing men and strippers.

Earlier this month, footage was recorded at the original Power Circle Barbershop location in Tampa, Florida. It shows rows of men getting their hair cut and hairlines edged while bodacious booty-bouncing women twerked across the room. The women wore lingerie or skimpy garments resembling dental floss. Music blared in the background, and it seemed as though there was an MC or DJ on the mic.

One of the men was particularly captivated by a dancer and made his feelings known by spraying money and flicking his tongue at her.

It’s unclear if the strippers at Power Circle Barbershop are an everyday, open-to-close occurrence or if the ladies’ presence was for a particular event at the grooming parlor.

An Instagram account attached to the Tampa-based barbershop noted in its bio that there’s another location in Temple Terrace, a nearby city.

The reactions women had to the sexually charged and chaotic barbershop i n the comments of @qcmedia__’s post may come as a surprise.

The majority were simply worried that their significant other would come out of the gentleman’s grooming space with an effed-up haircut due to all the commotion and distraction.

“LMFAOO a lot of people’s lines ain’t gonna be straight lool.” “I know y’all line up be either too far back or too far down!!!.” “They bet not fck up nobody edges looking at assesssss.” “Mhmm, all fun and games till my nigga walk in dea ðŸ˜‚.”

Interestingly, the men in the comments were also more concerned with how their line-ups would turn out over anything else in the attention-grabbing video. Of course, some were eager to get location details about the spot so they could pull up sometime soon or when they’re next in Tampa.

Some fellas pointed out that strippers infiltrating the barbershop would turn the space into a completely different — and costly — environment.

“Naw this ain’t it… I just want to get my haircut have some guy talk and bounce… Now I gotta worry about being called a broke cus I ain’t tipping… Y’all just doing too much nowadays.” “I’m a need a regular appointment minus begging ass ass in my face. My barber needs to concentrate and I need a regular atmosphere with a television or some music.” “I mean i just wanted a cut, now I’m down $150 smh for a trip to the barber.” “Barber better not fuck my edge up looking at some ass.” “Bro this too much.”

Another video of the barbershop’s antics highlighted that the clip above wasn’t the only time Power Circle Barbershop had money and ass thrown everywhere.

Would you be down with your man going to get his hair cut and getting a lap dance at the same time? Sound off in the comments.

