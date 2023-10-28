MadameNoire Featured Video

Charlamagne tha God is calling out the media for spreading misinformation about the debut of Jada Pinkett Smith’s “painfully honest” memoir, Worthy.

On Oct. 26, The Breakfast Club host took to Instagram to shut down speculation after the Daily Mail suggested Jada’s new memoir was “a flop” due to the book’s low ranking on the Amazon Best Sellers main page. It currently sits at 89 under the website’s homepage, which tracks the success of popular books “based on sales.”

However, Charlamagne called cap on the report.

“I truly don’t know what’s happening in media anymore. As you can see, #Worthy debuted at Number 3 on the @nytimes best sellers list, which is HUGE, but when you swipe left, you see headlines saying the book is a Flop!!!” the radio host captioned a photo that showed proof of the book’s successful debut.

“How is a book debuting at Number 3 on The NY Times best sellers list considered a flop?? One headline said it barely cracked the top ten???” he added.

“I’m truly confused by this. It’s a good thing Halloween is right around the corner because we are truly in some spooky times. NOBODY CARES ABOUT THE TRUTH WHEN THE LIE IS MORE ENTERTAINING, but always remember, “Truth will always be truth, regardless of lack of understanding, disbelief or ignorance.”

Charlamagne’s smoke was also aimed at Newsweek, who claimed that the actress’ juicy book — which dropped on Oct. 17— suffered from poor sales and struggled to make Publishers Weekly and Barnes And Noble’s list. The outlet also shared terrible reviews from readers who alleged Worthy was “disappointing” and “not worth the money.”

Well, that could have been the case during the report, but as of Oct. 27, Worthy is listed as a bestseller on Barnes & Noble and holds the No. 6 spot on Publisher Weekly’s Best Sellers list.

Jada’s memoir, which details her life and marital strife with her husband, Will Smith, sits at No. 3 under the “Hard Cover Nonfiction” category of the New York Times Best Sellers list. The sizzling book also holds the No. 4 spot on the New York Times “Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction” list.

For the week of Oct. 22, “Worthy” came in at No. 3 on Amazon’s “Top 20 Most Sold & Most Read Books of the Week” chart —two notches below Britney Spears’ explosive memoir The Woman in Me, which hit shelves Oct. 24.

It looks like the math ain’t mathin’ on these allegations. Some netizens on Instagram also agreed.

“The media is very dangerous,” Tamika Mallory penned.

“Jada’s book release has been an education for me, and I thought I was a veteran. The intentionally short clips, the manufactured outrage… I watched a guy do a whole video blog about how and why her book failed. People said it was terrible etc… EVERYONE I know who read the book said the complete opposite. Jada will be fine, but for the rest of us, we best be real careful about how we allow media to influence our thoughts and opinions.”

Another user opined, “The book is AMAZING! If ppl could get over themselves and stop judging and listening, they’ll be able to hear that her struggles and stories are so similar to our own. It’s just easier for ppl to deflect and be mad at someone than to lean in and really listen to understand. There’s a lot of healing gems in that book.”

A third fan commented, “@cthagod, I’ve Said this for years… truth isn’t exciting enough, and once the salacious has trended, the update or clarification gets passed up, but one thing is sure, and that is God vindicates! He can do it and does it, and that is all that matters.”

Have you read Worthy? Tell us your thoughts about the memoir in the comments section.



