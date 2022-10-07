MadameNoire Featured Video

Jada Pinkett Smith is about to invite the public into her private life through an alternate media.

The actress and Red Table Talk host’s untitled memoir will be released in Fall 2023. The announcement was shared on Oct. 6.

The book will be published by Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins Publishers.

The memoir “chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power.”

“With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac,” a press release revealed.

At the heart of the book are Pinkett Smith’s two “unexpected love stories” — her “complicated” marriage to Will Smith, and the one she has with herself .

“The world has imposed many labels and narratives on Jada Pinkett Smith. This is down to the realities of our media landscape, but also the roles thrust upon women by culture,” said Carrie Thornton, the Dey Street Books VP and editorial director who fostered the star’s book deal with Creative Artists Agency (CAA). “At the center of all the speculation and false stories is a woman who, like so many women, has had to reconcile her personhood with the needs of those she loves. This memoir is Jada giving the world her truth, taking readers on a journey from lost girl to woman warrior. It is my great honor to take that journey with her.”

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for this upcoming text.

