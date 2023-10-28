MadameNoire Featured Video

Damita Jo Freeman left an indelible mark on the dance and entertainment industry when she soared to fame on the iconic Soul Train. Known for her flexibility, creative dance moves and infectious personality, the ground-breaking choreographer and dancer wowed fans at home with her impressive legwork. She became a pillar of hope for young Black creatives eager to follow their dreams in the entertainment world.

Freeman, a resident of Los Angeles, recalled fond memories of her time on the legendary dance show during a recent interview with the LA Sentinel.

In 1971, the energetic personality spent her teen years dancing the night away at Maverick Flats, a hot teen nightclub located at Crenshaw, with her best friend, Don “Campbellock” Campbell.

Freeman was fresh out of high school when she landed the opportunity to dance on Soul Train, hosted by the legendary Don Cornelius. From 1971 to 2006, the nationally syndicated variety show provided a platform for African-American music, dance and fashion during a time when such representation was desperately needed. A bevy of well-known stars has graced the Soul Train stage, including James Brown, Michael Jackson and Aretha Franklin.

“The dancing seen on ‘Soul Train’ really impacted the culture,” Freeman told the LA Sentinel.

“Kids wanted to dance and dress like the young kids they saw on ‘Soul Train.’ This was the first time we saw Blacks doing something in a positive light. We saw people that looked like we looked.”

Freeman’s book, Are You That Girl On Soul Train!?, details her iconic journey on the show.

Released in January, the incredible memoir offers readers an intimate look into her life as a star dancer on Soul Train and the legacy she built well after her time on the show. It’s a tale of love, family and personal growth that has shaped her into a highly respected and world-renowned personality.

On Freeman’s website, the talented star said she created the book to inspire people with “big dreams.”

“Focus, prepare well, be fearless—and go for it!” she penned.

From 1971 to 1974, Freeman danced her heart away on Soul Train while revolutionizing some well-known moves still in the club circuit today. The decorated choreographer and her homie, Campbellock, became known for incorporating unique kicks and fast legwork into their pop & lock routines.

Freeman credited her background as a ballerina for some of the flexible and bendy moves in her dynamic freestyle dance routines.

“I did was bring the funk!”

In her memoir, Freeman breaks down the history of popular dances seen on Soul Train, like the robot, the Scooby-Doo and the backslide — a move Freeman helped to create that drew heavy influence from Michael Jackson’s iconic moonwalk.

The Soul Train legend also had the opportunity to work and bump shoulders with some big names in the entertainment world thanks to the seminal dance show. She received a personal invite from soul singer Joe Tex to dance on stage during his Soul Train performance in 1972. A year later, the iconic dancer performed a memorable solo routine during James Brown’s legendary appearance.

Freeman impacted the dance community well after her time on Soul Train. As a choreographer, the former ballerina created exciting routines for stars like Diana Ross, Cher and Lionel Ritchie. She was hired to work on Dick Clark’s American Music Award show as an assistant choreographer and received the lifetime opportunity to create several dance scenes for the 1984 Summer Olympics.

“I choreographed 500 street dancers, 100 regular dancers, and 25 children. It was an honor!” the star gushed.

Today, Freeman continues to be a driving force in dance and an inspiration to many. She created the Bernice Freeman Dance Scholarship, a financial award for gifted youth eager to receive formal ballet training, tap and street dance.

