Nguyen Bui, the husband of Cardi’s B nail tech, has been charged and arrested for reportedly setting his wife’s brand new Bronx-based nail salon on fire.

On Oct. 25, the FDNY released shocking surveillance footage of Nguyen — the husband of nail salon owner Jenny Bui — reportedly lighting two napkins and tossing them onto a stack of boxes piled at the center of Cianna Creations Nails & Spa on East Tremont Avenue in Throggs Neck. The Bronx-based nail salon, owned by Jenny, was set to open this month.

Nguyen reportedly set the shop ablaze Sept. 28. Firefighters recovered a DVR at the scene that captured him committing the dangerous act.

Nguyen was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and arson.

Darnell Crosland, an attorney representing the Bui family, claimed Nguyen broke “under pressure” as he was “trying to paint” and get “everything ready” for the nail salon’s opening.

“He was under pressure to get the place open,” Crosland told the New York Post.

“He was working all through the night and was drinking and he had a meltdown. It just appeared that he was very frustrated and very upset that he was behind time on getting it open.”

The attorney claimed that while the video does show the distressed husband lighting a fire, “he didn’t intentionally try to burn anything.”

The outlet noted that the fiery blaze caused over $100,000 worth of damage to the uninsured shop.

Nguyen was arraigned and released and has a court date set for Nov. 13, according to ABC 7 NY. Crosland told the Post that he was ordered to attend a “court supported” program “that provides mental health treatment for people who need it.”

Jenny —known as the “Queen of Bling”— has garnered over 1 million followers on Instagram for her dazzling nail designs.

She is also Cardi B’s trusted nail tech. The talented designer was the mastermind behind the “WAP” rapper’s stunning crystal nail set that she rocked for her 31st birthday. She also blessed the femcee with a fresh silver chrome metallic manicure for the 2023 VMAs.

According to Jenny’s GoFundMe page, the nail artist had just returned from Canada, where she was caring for her sick brother, when she learned of the terrible fire.

“I lost it all. I couldn’t even file for insurance because I wasn’t open for business yet, so sadly, all my hard work and investment on all my beauty products got all burned down. NO INSURANCE. NO RECOVERY on anything,” she penned.

As of Oct. 26, Jenny has received over $8,000 in donations to restore her nail salon.

During an exclusive interview with ABC 7 New York on Oct. 26, the famous nail tech broke down into tears, telling reporter Marcus Solis that she was going to give her husband “once more chance” after his dangerous stunt.

“He’s a good man,” the salon owner cried.

