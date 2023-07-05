MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B showed out with some of Paris Fashion Week’s best looks.

The “Money” rapper has attended this season’s shows in designer couture from head to toe. Her stylish slay comes on the heels of messy cheating allegations made against her by her husband, Offset, in late June.

Cardi attended Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture show July 4 in an extravagant and unavoidably eye-catching black ensemble with golden detailing. The musician’s silhouette-hugging dress had an elegant stripe of golden fringe at its corseted top. Cardi rocked the sophisticated gown with lots of gold bangles, large ear-shaped dangling earrings and a black turban. The most statement-making aspect of the mother of two’s look was the dramatic — seemingly felted wool — feather-like jacket.

In a video for Vogue, the chart-topping musician showed how she got ready for the Schiaparelli show as a “rich woman.” She revealed that she had a few options to wear, including a shorter option of the black dress she ultimately donned.

“I feel like this look today is doing too much, but not really doing too much. It’s always about looking chic.”

The “Up” rapper wore a custom couture Thom Browne tweed red, white and blue look ahead of the U.S. Fourth of July holiday. The colors notably represented those on both the American and French flags. She accented her look with a golden headpiece, classic white pumps and one of the brand’s “clock” handbags.

Cardi sat next to American Vogue editor Anna Wintour and actress Diane Keaton in the front row July 3. On Instagram, the rapper posted snapshots of her Thom Browne look and said, “I’m a very blessed girl 💙❤️. I’m thankful every day that my work and my Lord have me living my dreams.”

Cardi's latest Paris Fashion Week takeover is just getting started. See some of her other recent looks