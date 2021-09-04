MadameNoire Featured Video

As the HBCU homecoming season approaches, Morehouse College and Spelman College have announced that they cancelled the homecoming events that are open to the public.

Spelman’s president Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell released a statement via the school’s website explaining that this year’s events have been cancelled due to Georgia’s “record-breaking numbers of infections caused by the delta variant, and an increase in hospitalizations across the state.” She said there will be virtual events but in-person events for students have not yet been decided upon.

Our joint priority is protecting the health of our students, faculty and staff. In accordance with guidance to limit the number of large events from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health, all planned in-person homecoming events for alumnae have been canceled. Spelman will hold all alumnae events for homecoming virtually beginning Thursday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, under the theme, “Stronger Together: A Forever Sisterhood.” A determination is still being made regarding student events. We are committed to maintaining a safe campus environment for our students, therefore we are considering how to help students celebrate homecoming with Morehouse and other Atlanta University Center Consortium institutions. More information will be forthcoming as decisions are made. Homecoming is a time within the academic year when we pause to gather, reminisce and celebrate the legacy of Spelman and Morehouse. Like last year, organizers are committed to ensuring that the magic of homecoming remains.

While Spelman is still figuring out if there will be in-person events for the students, Morehouse’s president Dr. David A. Thomas said that only students, staff and faculty will be able to come to in-person events.

Given the circumstances, a massive in-person gathering on our campus presents a public health risk to our students which is impossible to ignore. Keeping our students safe is our top priority. In order to fulfill our commitment to maintain a safe campus environment for our students, Homecoming 2021 will be replaced with a student-only fall festival. Access to campus on October 16 will be limited to students and employees at Morehouse and other Atlanta University Center Consortium institutions, game ticket holders, and pre-designated visitors.

Morehouse will still be hosting their football game against Fort Valley State University on October 16.