Videos posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed a crowd of hyped LSU homecoming attendees getting crunk inside the renowned Club Bella Noche, a popular Baton Rouge nightclub, on Saturday, Oct. 21, to the wee hours of Sunday, Oct. 22.

A video by X user Ms. Bella Noche mainly had the internet in a chokehold. Bunched together shoulder to shoulder, partygoers started acting up as Louisiana-based artist BBE AJ performed “SlaughterHouse 3’Mix” on stage in a Neon Moschino crewneck. More people went crazy on stage behind him.

A lot went on in the 44-second video. But amid the hyped-up crowd and dancing, a couple of people stuck out to viewers, like a woman on stage twirling her slick ponytail like helicopter blades. But the internet couldn’t get past the person in the audience with a whistle, blowing it to the BBE AJ song’s rhythm.

Black X reacted to the video with some questioning how Club Bella Noche got everyone to act up. Others claimed they needed to check out the hype around the nightclub.

“The whistle. The lime green Moschino crew neck. The guy and girl next to him. Shawty with the ponytail. The lady with the bottle of Dusse and Red Bull? Baby, these folks having a good ass time.”

“This looks like how clubs are meant to. Everyone dancing, no judgment. Take me here.”

“Shout out to her hairstylist. That ponytail was showing out!”

“That whistle in the background definitely adding the razzle to the dazzle.”

“I cry every time I see this video, lmao. My girl with the ponytail was out her chalupa that night. And next time I go to BR, I need to go to Bella Noche.”

BBE AJ headlined the 21 and up event titled “Towe Up Wit the Scoobs,” which went down on the last day of LSU’s homecoming.

“Well, damn, if you can’t go to Bella Noche, where the hell could you go?” — Hazel London

The LSU homecoming party video caused many Black X users to understand how viral partygoers Hazel London and Jerhonda Henderson felt back in the day.

“TAKE ME THE F—K TO BELLA NOCHE. I see why Hazel London [and] her home girl was mad asf!”

About eight years ago, WBRZ 2, an ABC affiliate, reported on a shooting that broke out in the parking lot of Club Bella Noche, where a wedding reception occurred. Reporters interviewed a visibly upset Hazel, who expressed frustration with the shooting ruining her fun.

Unbeknownst to Hazel and her friend Jerhonda, the two would go viral.

“It’s a whole wedding…first of all, if you was beefing at a wedding, you should’ve been beefing at their wedding. Why would you bring this to somebody else’s club? It’s sad,” Hazel told reporters.

Her viral moment happened when she said, “It’s upsetting me and my homegirl ’cause we feel like, well, damn, if you can’t go to Bella Noche, where the hell could you go?”

Last year, WBRZ caught up with Hazel and Jerhonda to see how their lives had changed. The two women shared that they’re recognized in public and were dubbed “The Bella Noche Girls.”

