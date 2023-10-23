LeBron and Savannah James’ youngest child just turned 9!

Daughter Zhuri Nova James was celebrated by her parents on their respective social media accounts Oct. 22, her special day. Savannah’s post was a video set to Amyna Love’s “Birthday Girl” anthem. The clip showed Zhuri smiling and sitting in front of a sparkling and balloon-filled birthday display. The newly-turned 9-year-old’s hair was in two plaits and adorned with butterfly clips.

Savannah wished her baby girl happy birthday and wrote, “I can’t believe the baby of my babies is 9” in the post’s caption.

Zhuri received happy birthday messages from Rocsi Diaz, Yvonne Orji, Lola Brooke and more in the post’s comments.

The tween’s NBA champion father posted three cute photos of her in honor of her latest trip around the sun. The first picture was one of her flashing her cheerful smile in front of the birthday display showed in her mom’s post. The others snapshots showed the youngster at an arcade and her sticking out her tongue while throwing up a peace sign.

The father of three lovingly referred to Zhuri as his “princess” in the caption.

In addition to Zhuri, LeBron and Savannah share Bryce Maximus, 16, and LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 19.

Bronny opted to show his baby sis birthday love by sharing a photo on his Instagram Stories of the 9-year-old with the family’s pet dog, Indigo. He included another of himself and Zhuri together that celebrated her Libra season birthday.

The James family celebrated Zhuri’s first day of third grade in August.

LeBron’s mother, Gloria James, posted a picture of the child in her school uniform andssss white and pink Air Forces. The smiling child had on a pink backpack and held a matching colored lunchbox. Zuri’s lengthy hair cascaded past her shoulders — straightened and curled for her first day flex.

Gloria proudly gushed over how her grandbaby “understood the assignment” for going back to school.

LeBron, Savannah and the kids starred in a new Beats by Dre advertisement that debuted Oct. 23. In addition to featuring snippets of the Lakers player and his kids, the campaign also included a voiceover of Savannah hyping up her man ahead of the NBA’s forthcoming baskeball season, which begins Oct. 24.

The campaign also included Norwegian soccer player Erling Braut Haaland. See “The King & The Viking” Beats by Dre advertisement below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Zhuri James Looks Absolutely Adorable In New “Everyone’s A Princess” Campaign”