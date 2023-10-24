MadameNoire Featured Video

Brian McKnight Sr. was pummeled with backlash online shortly after he took to Instagram to announce that he had legally changed his name to become a senior to his newborn son, Brian Kainoa Makoa Jr. Some netizens were puzzled by the move, given that the 54-year-old R&B icon is already a senior to his 33-year-old son, Brian McKnight Jr.

On Oct. 21, controversy sparked on Instagram after McKnight Sr. shared a photo of his new album adorned with a picture of his precious newborn son.

“So proud to introduce our son, BRIAN KAINOA MAKOA JR., to the world with the release of my new album lovingly created for him. JR.,” the proud father gushed.

“I am also proud to officially announce that I have legally changed my name to exactly match my legacy. My legal name is now BRIAN KAINOA MAKOA MCKNIGHT SR.,” he added.

“‘MCKNIGHTtime LULLABIES,’ the songs of a father to his namesake, available now!”

In the comments section, a few fans applauded the Grammy Award winner on his new album and name change, but the announcement was met with criticism from some users. One naysayer called for the “Back at One” hitmaker to “reconcile” his relationship with McKnight Jr. and his estranged daughter Briana. In 2019, the sibling duo accused the singer of being a deadbeat dad.

“Grow some balls and reconcile with your first born children. You’re their FATHER. Lead ALL of your family like a real King should.” “This ninja’s level of petty is unmatched at his adult age truly disgusting.”

On X (formerly Twitter), users called the “Anytime” crooner “wicked” and a “weirdo” for changing his name to “disassociate” from his Black children.

McKnight Sr. responded to McKnight Jr. and Briana’s abandonment claims in 2019.

As MadameNoire previously reported in 2019, the controversial patriarch condemned McKnight Jr. and Briana for spreading “heinous” rumors about his parenting skills.

In a since-deleted Instagram video, the singer and songwriter claimed he was “estranged” from his children due to their “entitled” behavior. The R&B icon alleged that his sons, McKnight Jr. and Niko, spiraled out of control after he cut off financial support in their early 20s.

The star went on to allege that he had a fallout with his daughter Briana after he called Children’s Protective Services in Arizona to report a sexual encounter that she allegedly had with an older cousin. “I guess one of my only faults is that I gave my children everything I didn’t have in hopes that they would appreciate it because I know how much I would’ve appreciated it when I was their age,” he said in the 7-minute video.

In 2020, Briana filed a defamation lawsuit against her father, accusing the musician of “publicly” humiliating her online after he shared the “false” rumor about her older cousin, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. The 21-year-old reportedly hashed out a private settlement with the musician in March.

McKnight Sr. has since gravitated to the family he built with his Hawaiian wife, Leilani Mendoza. Married in 2017, the couple share 9-month-old Brian Kainoa Makoa Jr. and Mendoza’s biological children, Jack and Julia.

Brian McKnight Jr. reacts to his father’s name change.

On Oct. 21, McKnight Jr. took to Instagram to respond to the news of his father’s name change after a netizen suggested that he legally change his name to detach from his “corny old ass” parent.

McKnight Jr. responded to the comment with grace.

“I’m not ashamed of the name my ancestors had,” he replied. “I’ll never change the name my own son now has. We are witnessing an obscene level of self-hate that has reached mental illness status at this point.”

McKnight Jr. added, “All we can do is pray for that man and my new little brother, whom we will welcome with open arms one day.”

RELATED CONTENT: Brian McKnight Jr. Celebrates His Daughter’s 1st Birthday On Instagram