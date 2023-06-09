MadameNoire Featured Video

Brian McKnight Jr. is loving the girl dad life. On Instagram, the 33-year-old wrote a touching tribute in honor of his daughter Iyla who just celebrated her first birthday. The doting father posted a heartwarming video filled with touching moments spent with the adorable youngster.

“How are you already ONE?!” the singer captioned the emotional clip. “I can’t wait to really tell you how much you’ve completely changed our lives, and have brought so much joy, acceptance, forgiveness, and pure love to the family my sweet girl! Your birthday will always kick off the summer time my little Gemini. We love you so much boo-boo!”

In 2022, McKnight welcomed little Iyla into the world with his girlfriend Adina. The singer and songwriter also has an older daughter.

After the public fallout with his father Brian McKnight in 2021, it seems like the proud poppa has been focused on tending to his family and making new music. Earlier this month, McKnight dropped a new album called The Collection, a project that had been “years in the making,” according to the star’s Instagram post.

In 2021, the R&B vocalist had fans nodding to his hit single “Sprung,” an R&B ballad about the power of love. During an interview with The Hype Magazine, the talented artist revealed that he wrote the tune as a love letter to his girlfriend Adina.

“My brother (and producer) Duke was sending me beats and rhythms for this new project, and I was getting them right as I met the girl I’m with now. All of the songs on this new album will be around the theme of falling in love, and this particular song is inspired by her,” McKnight said.

“Once I met her, that was it. And because of her the whole theme of the album is going to be warm and happy and giving people something to dance to again and fall in love to. I want to bring Prince Charming back into the business. I would love for everyone to be butt naked by the third song,” he joked.

Congrats to Brian McKnight Jr.!

