NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey may have just renewed their legendary friendship contract.

The two Real Housewives of Atlanta alums posted a photo of themselves together at Magic Johnson’s Oct. 17 event celebrating his acquisition of Atlanta Life Insurance Company. NeNe, 55, and Cynthia, 56, closely posed together for the snapshot in sleek and chic outfits. The former was in a light pastel Alexander McQueen two-piece. Cynthia opted for an all black blazer, turtleneck and pants look.

NeNe lightheartedly told her Instagram followers that she ran into a lot of people, but her reunion with her former RHOA bestie was particularly a highlight.

“When I tell you I had to read her down. No, no, no, really, y’all know I can’t hold a grudge for too long! We literally laughed our asses off! I am talking burst out loud ghetto laughter hunni,” the former Linnethia Lounge owner happily reported.

Cynthia reposted the photo and warmly recalled the time she and NeNe shared. The veteran supermodel emphasized that the women’s bond was undeniable despite any previous fallouts.

“Always nothing but love & laughter when I see ‘THE ONE’ @neneleakes! Yes, we have been through our ups and downs, but the love was always real. Life is precious and way too short. I cherish all the incredible & UNFORGETABLE memories. Moving forward in love, peace & always laughter. ðŸ’ #godswill #godisgood #loveandlight #lifegoeson.”

Fans were especially happy to see the RHOA alums back together underneath NeNe’s post. Several referenced the infamous “friendship contract” that Cynthia corralled the OG Atlanta housewife into signing in Season 3.

“Friendship contract renewed!!” “That friend contract will forever be active!! You know us Sagittarius are nonchalant emotional gangstas, it’s the balance lol. Love this.” “Now this makes my heart glee. Looove Nene and Cynthia together.” “THE DOOR IS CRACKED!!”

The over-the-top details of the friendship contract noted that upon signing, NeNe and Cynthia couldn’t go to bed angry at each other or end their friendship unless one of them died. It also required that they attend major life events like graduation, weddings, and rehab visits.

Longtime RHOA viewers will recall that the friendship contract turned off co-stars Kim Zolciak and Shereé Whitfield from Cynthia, who was then a newbie on the show. Even NeNe noted how uncomfortable the friendship gesture made her despite Cynthia emphasizing it was in good fun.

During that episode, the model made it known that she was absolutely miserable following a fight between her bestie and her then-husband, Peter Thomas. The two women had multiple fights between them over the years, including when NeNe called Peter a bitch to his face, drama over Kenya Moore’s closeness with Cynthia, and the drawn-out Snakegate drama that ensued.

Now that all the fallout dust has settled, we’re happy to see the two women reunited and smiling together. Long live the friendship contract!

