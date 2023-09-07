MadameNoire Featured Video

Discussing a never-aired clip of her with her mother filmed for Love & Hip Hop recently pushed Joseline Hernandez to tears.

The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess candidly chatted about the ins and outs of the relationship with her mother on Carlos King’s podcast, Reality With The King. Joseline teared up when the reality TV aficionado, who executively produced L&HH: Atlanta for its first two seasons, said he and others “fought” for a scene between the mother and daughter to be included in the show.

Carlos explained that the emotionally intense scene humanized Joseline. The “Dunchacha” artist recalled that her mother didn’t question why she continuously ran away from home as a girl in Puerto Rico. She also weighed in on what it was like having to fend for herself and how she believed that she could’ve been a bigger star with proper guidance and support. Carlos also noted that Joseline’s mother had chosen “a man” over her.

“I feel like I had a really rough childhood,” Joseline said despite being torn up with emotion. “I feel like I was never given an opportunity by my mom or my family… A lot of moms don’t take responsibility for them not taking care or guiding their kids the way they need to be guided, or the way they need to be dealt with.”

The “Vegas” rapper vulnerably noted that she feels she’d be farther in life if she “had a better mom.” Joseline claimed her mother, Carmen Hernandez, never tried to develop their bond despite her efforts as a daughter to do so.

In addition to feeling like her mom “failed” her and her siblings, Joseline said even a lack of know-how didn’t excuse Carmen for not raising the kids “a certain way.”

“I just felt like I had to grow up so fast, by myself, without anybody’s help,” Zeus reality star expressed. “And I just think it’s so fucked up a lot of mothers let their kids do that.”

Seemingly learning from Carmen’s maternal mistakes, the 36-year-old reality television star insisted that she is present for her six-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella Jordan. She assured Carlos that Bonnie Bella’s future was taken care of and that she would not struggle in life.

Viewers were introduced to Joseline in Season 1 of L&HH: Atlanta after her stripper days. The Ponce, Puerto Rico native remained on the music-driven reality show from 2012 to 2017, when she quit during the Season 6 reunion show.

Joseline shared that she wanted to be a manager of artists before she started seriously pursuing her own musical career. Ironically, the Puerto Rican Princess claimed Stevie J introduced her to Mona Scott-Young for talks about L&HH within days of meeting him.

“Mona met you and came to the office and said, ‘I have met a superstar,'” recalled Carlos.

Joseline noted that she was emotional when she got her first payment from the show because it was the first check ever written out to her. The femcee said she went from making $1,500 to $11,000 per episode within a week for L&HH: Atlanta‘s first season.

“They just kept bumping me up! They were throwing money at me,” she claimed before noting that she made $20,000 per episode by the end of Season 2. “I didn’t have to have no lawyer renegotiate the contract or nothing… They [the show’s executives] did that for years.”

By the end of her run on the show, the rapper said she was making $50,000 per episode plus getting bonuses ranging from $250,000 to $300,000 extra.

“I’ve always put in my contracts where they have to give me a ‘pick up bonus,’ so I can come to work, do my job and my back end. But in the front end, you gotta make me happy too.”

Watch the full first part of Joseline’s interview with Carlos below.

