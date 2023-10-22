MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media users laughed their asses off at a news anchor who taste-tested a Polish hot dog at the South Carolina State Fair on Friday, Oct. 13. His facial expressions went viral after he said one thing. Still, his face disagreed with his words.

WIS News 10 anchor Jalen Tart covered the South Carolina State Fair and decided to see the hype over Polish hot dogs. While on air, Tart took a humungous bite from the hot dog, visibly struggling to chew. Viewers couldn’t tell if the anchor liked the dish because of how he shook and nodded his head.

“Pretty good,” Tart told the smiling cook while a huge chunk of the food bulged from his cheek. “Man, this is really good, man. Thank you so much for coming on the show today.”

Screenshotting moments where they felt Tart’s facial expression showed he didn’t like the hot dog, social media users clowned him.

Commenters noted how one of the desk anchors understood Tart’s reaction by her smirk.

Tart later explained his reactions on WIS News 10, commenting how he never expected it to go viral.

“I wasn’t trying to go viral. I was just hungry, and I just wanted a bite to eat, and that’s just what happened,” he said.

“So, a lot of y’all been asking me ‘Was it good or was it not’ on social media,” Tart started. “It was decent. It may look like [he didn’t like it] ’cause I had one chunk ball on the side of my mouth.”

He continued, “I had the dog in my hand. It was a lot of ingredients, and I love to eat food, so I wanted to have every bit of flavor in my mouth. So, I just took too big of a bite, and that’s what ended up happening. But I did learn my lesson to not bite as much as what I can chew.”