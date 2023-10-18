MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyler Perry is reportedly purchasing a five-bedroom home for 93-year-old Josephine Wright, the woman fighting for her right to stay on her family’s property in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

On Oct. 18, the viral GoFundMe created to support Wright’s legal battle against the development company suing her shared a special update. The message expressed “heartfelt gratitude” toward Tyler Perry for his “generous contribution.”

“Tyler Perry’s friendship has made a significant difference in Grandma’s life, and we are truly thankful for his kindness and generosity,” noted the update.

Perry’s grand gesture will reportedly replace the home on contended land that Wright lives on with grandchildren, according to TMZ’s Oct. 16 coverage. The outlet noted that construction on the new build has not started due to pending permits.

There was no word on whether Perry — a billionaire — wielded any of his financial abundance toward helping the 93-year-old legally battle Bailey Point Investment Group, the aforementioned development company.

As MadameNoire reported in July, Bailey Point Investment Group hit Wright with an encroachment lawsuit when she refused to sell her family’s property.

Notably, Wright’s home was around 22 feet from a road Bailey Point Investment Group built for a future residential neighborhood in the area. Perry reposted a clip of Wright condemning the lawsuit and telling her side of the story on a local news station. One of the things that resonated with the movie producer was when Wright said, “I’ve pretty much been a fighter my whole life.”

In the caption of his post, Perry addressed the matriarch’s resilient spirit and said, “Well, that makes two of us. Ms. Wright, please tell [me] where to show up and what you need to help you fight.”

The Wrights previously noted in their GoFundMe that the matriarch has lived on Hilton Head Island for 30 years, and the family has owned their property since the Civil War.

The Hollywood mogul isn’t the only big name who’s continuously supported Wright amid the fight to keep and maintain her land.

The Oct. 18 update on matriarch’s GoFundMe additionally extended a special thanks to Dallas Maverick’s point guard Kyrie Irving.

After donating $40,000, the NBA player made another financial contribution to reportedly help with the home’s maintenance.

“Grandma Josephine would also be remiss if we didn’t extend an enthusiastic thank you to Kyrie Irving’s generous second donation amidst the recent tree-falling fiasco. Everyone’s gesture of support and solidarity means the world to us. [Still,] Kyrie has gone above and beyond anything that we could have imagined from one donor, and we are forever grateful. Kyrie, your invite to the new home is in the mail!”

