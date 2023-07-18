MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyler Perry is one of the several celebrities standing with 93-year-old Josephine Wright as she battles for her family’s land and legacy in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The billionaire multihyphenate reposted a local news station’s clip about the matriarch’s fight against Bailey Point Investment. In Wright’s words, the “unscrupulous and greedy” development company slammed her with an encroachment lawsuit after she refused to sell her family home. Neighbors and local news station WSAV noted that the residence is around 22 feet away from a road Bailey Point Investment constructed for its forthcoming residential neighborhood.

Perry offered to help Wright with anything she may need in her dispute against the Goliath of a development company. The producers’ June 28 Instagram caption also quoted the 93-year-old, who said, “I’ve pretty much been a fighter my whole life.”

Perry’s solidarity with Wright inspired fellow big names to share similar sentiments regarding the matriarch’s story.

“Corporate bullying at its finest… this is superhero status!” – Meek Mill “I will stand with you as well Tyler.” – Fantasia “I also got Ms. Josephine’s back. Count me in TP.” – Will Packer “I hate this is happening to her, but I love that she is down to fight! I pray the outcome is in her favor because the other side definitely seems unscrupulous!” – Gabrielle Dennis “Thank you Tyler for sharing! This is happening to so many and it’s sad!” – Omarosa

Wright’s fight for her family’s land reflects incredibly high stakes for the preservation of a Black family’s roots on Hilton Head Island.

A GoFundMe highlighted that the spirited matriarch has seven children, 40 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

While the land Wright defends has been in her family since the Civil War, the fundraiser shared that the 93-year-old has lived in, paid taxes on and maintained the home for her loved ones for the past 30 years.

The GoFundMe has over $243,000 of its $350,000 goal. Any funds not spent on Wright’s legal battle will support her heirs through college and replant trees on Hilton Head Island.

The tenacious fighter received a whopping $40,000 donation from Dallas Mavericks NBA player Kyrie Irving, her biggest donator on the platform so far.

See Wright thank her supporters in the clip below.



