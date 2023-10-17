MadameNoire Featured Video

Ginuwine and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Claudia Jordan, 50, laughed at social media users shipping her and her longtime friend and singer Ginuwine, 53, under a birthday post dedicated to him.

The actress and model went to Instagram to wish the “Pony” hitmaker a “Happy Birthday” on Sunday, Oct. 15, posting a carousel of photos and videos of the two.

“Yesss! Happy birthday to one of my dearest friends I’ll love to death! @ginuwine, what can I say?? This is forever. And I know neither of us is going anywhere and will be down for life,” Jordan wrote in the caption. “I’m forever proud of you, and I love seeing how happy your kids and now beautiful grandbaby make you. You’re iconic yet humble. Fun but about your business…a great performer on stage then show in person at times (which I still trip on!).”

She continued, “But most importantly, you’re just a good soul and good person at your core, and I love that about you. Happy Birthday, King!! Wishing you all the love and happiness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan)

Ginuwine expressed gratitude for Jordan acknowledging his birthday, commenting, “Thank you, my Queen. Love, love, love to you, forever and always.”

Amid birthday wishes, many commenters pushed for the two friends to date and get their groove on, causing the TV personality to chuckle at those who disregarded her referring to the singer as a dear friend. Others conveyed that they secretly believed the couple was secretly messing around.

One comment that astounded Jordan read, “Claudia…If you and Elgin don’t go ahead and [bump genitalia]!! You two take cute pics. And the chemistry is quite evident.”

“OMG!!! Lol,” Jordan responded.

This isn’t the only time Jordan exclaimed the two were just friends even after knowing each other for over 20 years. In 2021, Jordan wished the “So Anxious” singer a happy birthday on Facebook, mentioning how they’ve maintained their friendship for so long.

“Screaming happy birthday to my dear friend @ginuwine, who I always mention has been a great friend to me for over 20-something years,” she wrote. “I only mention this a lot because I think it’s super special and difficult in this day and age to maintain a friendship with anyone. So, the fact that we’ve been effortlessly able to do so for well over two decades means a lot!”

Jaws dropped at the discovery of Jordan starring in Ginuwine’s 1997 “Only When Ur Lonely” music video.

In the last slide of Jordan’s recent birthday post for Ginuwine, the 50-year-old reality star included a clip of her in the singer’s “Only When Ur Lonely” music video.

Directed by Darren Grant, Jordan portrayed the 53-year-old ’90s icon’s love interest at age 24.

Commenters were shocked to discover Jordan was the lead girl in the music video. But she gained national attention modeling on The Price Is Right in 2001 before expanding to TV and radio.