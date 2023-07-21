MadameNoire Featured Video

“Pony” singer Ginuwine appeared on Drink Champs‘ Friday, June 23 episode and revealed he took responsibility for the failure of his marriage and accepted ex-wife Solé’s remarriage to an iconic hip-hop veteran.

Drink Champs co-host N.O.R.E. told Ginuwine that he noticed he “cosigned” on his ex-wife, rapper Solé (real name Tonya Michelle Johnston), getting married again to fellow rapper Professor Griff. Ginuwine said happily, “Of Course!”

“I think, at the end of the day, as an example, as a parent, period, as a man, if you have kids, you want to extend that to your kids,” he explained. “Why do we have to go to court? Why do we have to…why?”

He then discussed how times have changed and how men must set examples of how children should handle the challenging moments in life.

Ginuwine said it’s best to teach kids, “‘Everything always isn’t going to be perfect or whatever. You might get divorced, you might go through whatever…but this is how you do after that. This is how you make it right. This is the example that you set for your kids. That’s what I do, man.”

The singer said he was mad at himself for messing up the marriage with Solé due to his constant infidelity.

“I shouldn’t be mad at him [Professor Griff] for scooping up a good woman that you was too dumb to know that you had,” Ginuwine stated. “That’s my fault. Accept that man. Accept that dude.”

MadameNoire reported in 2014 Ginuwine and Solé’s divorce and how claims arose about the “So Anxious” singer going broke. Prior to the divorce finalizing in 2015, Ginuwine took to his Instagram to clarify that his wife was not at fault for their marriage issues and that she didn’t cause him financial troubles.

In fact, he pointed the blame at himself.

“She has been a good wife and mother, and my poor choices and actions over many years have led to this. I am on a path of becoming a better man, and part of that is taking responsibility for my own choices and behavior in life, so that’s what I’m doing by releasing this statement,” he wrote in the caption.

In 2017, two years after the divorce was finalized, Solé found love again with Public Enemy rapper Professor Griff (Richard Griffin).

During the Drink Champs interview, Ginuwine admitted the divorce hit him hard after seeing the house empty. He said that after seeing the house empty and hearing how quiet it was, he wasn’t okay with the divorce.

“You don’t miss it until it’s gone,” he said. He also shared that it was good for a man to have the stability that a woman and children provide.