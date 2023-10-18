MadameNoire Featured Video

Drake’s 6-year-old son, Adonis Graham, has officially debuted as a solo artist on the rap scene.

The 36-year-old rapper released the visuals for his son’s “My Man Freestyle” on Instagram Oct. 16. The drop came days after Adonis’ sixth birthday on Oct. 11. Drake wished his son “Happy Birthday” and told his over 143 million followers that the child’s song is available now on all music streaming platforms.

The almost 3-minute-long music video included Adonis and his little homies showing off their dribbling skills, playing a game of hoops and singing along to the 6-year-old’s lyrics. It also had clips of Adonis training in the gym and giving his friends encouraging basketball strategies.

In the song, the child rapper rhymed about being protective of his friends, breaking his iPad and how much he wanted to get in the studio and record.

In the first part of his memorable chorus, Adonis rapped:

“Don’t talk to my man like that/ I like it when you like it/ My, my, my, my man.”

Fans first heard a snippet of “My Man Freestyle” at the end of Drake’s song “Daylight.” The latter track was released in early October on the Grammy-winning rapper’s eighth studio album, For All the Dogs.

The child’s music video premiered at his Mario Cart-inspired sixth birthday party. As they hit the screen, Adonis stood in front of a massive screen with all his friends and watched the “My Man Freestyle” visuals.

The little ones crowded the stage and turned up during fellow child rapper YoungBoy Rari’s musical performance of “Handsome.”

When it was time to blow out the candles on his two-tiered birthday cake, Adonis eagerly stood in front of a colorful, Mario Cart-themed display. His son’s mother and former porn star, Sophie Brussaux. was noticeably absent from the party clips shared.

Adonis’ musical drop was simultaneous with his dad making musical history.

On Oct. 16, the rapper tied with Michael Jackson for male soloist with the most Billboard No. 1 hits in the Hot 100 chart’s history. The King of Pop and the Toronto-born father of one now have 13 No. 1 songs on the Hot 100, respectively. However, that count doesn’t include Drake’s feature on Travis Scott’s 2018 song “Sicko Mode,” which also hit No. 1.

Drake currently has seven songs from his new album dominating the Hot 100 chart’s top 10 spots. “First Person Shooter” ft. J. Cole, “IDGAF” ft. Yeat and “Virginia Beach” make up the top three songs — in that order.

Moreover, For All the Dogs is currently No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

