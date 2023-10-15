MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media comedian “White Dolemite” was choked the hell out and then hit with a dose of positivity during his flop of a prank on T.I. and Trae tha Truth.

Trae shared footage of the prank gone wrong on his Instagram Oct. 11. In the clip, the Houston repping rapper, T.I., the latter’s son King Harris, and an unidentified man were minding their business when the white comedian walked up on them and repeatedly called Trae “boy.” The jokester was dressed in a stereotypically country outfit to add fuel to his dumpster fire of a prank.

“What are you doing here, boy?” White Dolemite, aka Christopher Tobius Riley, specifically asked Trae.

The unidentified man in the rappers’ posse was particularly peeved by the comedian calling the Houston MC out of his name — especially with a racial epithet. He pushed back White Dolemite and then gripped the comedian by the neck. He blatantly told the jokester that he wasn’t interested or amused by his “racist jokes.”

Thankfully for the prankster, T.I. and Trae deescalated the situation before it got even more out of hand.

The Houstonian made it clear that he was nobody’s “boy.” After T.I. cautioned him to “think about it,” the “Swang” rapper also told White Dolemite the group of Black men were on “positive vibes.” Trae then firmly but peacefully told the comedian to go about his business.

“If that’s how you’re trying to go viral — that shit will get you hurt out here… This ain’t the way to go about it, bro,” he warned the silly white jokester before dapping him up.

Meanwhile, T.I. stood back with King and said, “God bless you, bro. Peace be unto you… And get you a better hat next time.”

The Atlanta-based MC clowned the comedian and called him “Bob the Builder” earlier on in the interaction.

“Boy?! I be tryin to mind my bizness🤦🏿‍♂️ and here come a damn prank… He almost got the reaction he was lookin for,” Trae admitted in the clip’s caption. “@tip Made Sure I Was Cool 🤣😂 @whitedolemite #TryinToBePositive #EnjoyingMyPeace”

White Dolemite addressed the unidentified man’s intense reaction in the comments. He said, “Bro’s throat grip was amazing 😂😂😂.”

Others praised the Black men for not letting the poor prank get the best of them.

“Thank y’all for being beautiful Black brothers and also not putting up with the foolishness!!!!” “Y’all started preaching to that man lmaoo.” “That was going LEFT real quick! Thank God for OG way of thinking 💯” “Wrong guys with the prank 😂.”

In November 2022, White Dolemite’s “boy” prank on Lil Boosie had a completely different ending.

The prankster tried to pull off his silly stunt on the rapper in a Walmart and got punched in the face by a young male with the musician.

A footnote in a September 2001 piece published by the Jim Crow Museum at Ferris State University noted that “even innocent words – boy, girl, and uncle – took on racist meanings when applied to Black people.”

