MadameNoire Featured Video

Derricka Young, a jewelry business owner from Ohio, shocked her followers on Instagram when she shared her son’s heavily edited school photo.

On Oct. 11, the entrepreneur took to Instagram to share before and after images of her adorable son Marsailes’ school pictures. Young, owner of Charmed 52 Nine, explained that she selected to have her son’s school pictures edited, but she had no clue that they would transform her “baby” into a completely different person.

In the original image, Marsailes donned a sweet smile and timid eyes as he cheesed for the photo. The 9-year-old boy’s endearing smile was now giving fresh veneers in the edited version. He also had a pair of fake dimples, too.

“This school didn’t give my baby veneers and dimples. Do not click edit when ordering your kid pictures,” Young joked in the caption with a laughing emoji. The baffled matriarch also shared a screenshot of an email she wrote to LifeTouch— the company allegedly responsible for her son’s drastically edited photos.

“I need my son’s unedited pictures. This isn’t my kid!” the email read.

In the comments section, Young’s followers were shocked by LifeTouch’s overediting skills.

“Photoshop for a school pic is wild! His unedited photo is so much better!” wrote one user.

Another Instagram netizen commented, “Not the dimples and made him lighter…He is a cutie. Why would they ever think they had to do all that, lmao?”

A third person pondered, “Why did they take him from elementary to high school senior?”

A fourth user joked that the company probably used the viral “AI yearbook app” to edit the photos.

Young shared photos of her adorable son in May, proving he’s a handsome rockstar without all that editing.

In May, Young took to Instagram to say “Happy Birthday” to Marsailes for his ninth year around the sun. The proud momma shared photos of her baby boy styling and profiling in a pair of high-top Rick Owens sneakers and an iced-out silver chain.

The young star rocked an all-black ensemble with a crispy fade along with his fresh kicks as he posed in front of a swanky Tesla sans his shy smile.

“Wow. I can’t believe I have a whole 9-year-old,” Young captioned her post on May 30.

“Time is truly flying. Happy birthday to my trench baby! We have been growing & learning together. My biggest motivation & literally my little reflection. I Love you so much, Marsailes.”

RELATED CONTENT: Wedding Photographer Kareem Virgo’s Stunning Viral Image Resurfaced And We Are Gagging