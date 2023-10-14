MadameNoire Featured Video

A lucky Powerball player has won the second-largest prize in the lottery’s history.

On Oct. 11, a winner who bought their ticket in Frazier Park, California, won a whopping $1.765 billion jackpot. The winning is estimated to result in a $774.1 million cash value, according to Powerball.

The winning combination of Match 5 numbers was 22, 24, 40, 52, and 64, with a Powerball 10 and a Power Play 2x.

The Associated Press noted unsuccessful drawings leading up to picking lucky numbers had occurred since July. There were 35 consecutive drawings without a Powerball winner for the $1.765 billion prize.

The source described Frazier Park as a 2,600-resident “mountain town” less than 80 miles outside Los Angeles. The winning Powerball ticket was bought in one of the town’s local convenience stores, Midway Market & Liquor.

The establishment’s owner, Nidal Khalil, said the billion-dollar prize-winning was “the most exciting news ever (to) happen to Frazier Park.”

The Midway Market & Liquor owner detailed that most of his customers were local retirees. Luckily for Khalil, his store will receive $1 million just for selling the winning ticket.

The winner of this week’s Powerball has yet to come forward — but the ticket holder’s identity must be disclosed in California, according to the AP .

The lucky ticketholder has two options for collecting their hefty sack of dough. The winner can either receive the total amount of the $1.765 billion jackpot in payments split up over 29 years or take home a lump sum of a still-sizable $774.1 million.

The largest lottery prize was a $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022. That ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California, according to Bossip. Edwin Castro claimed that massive prize.

Based on Oct. 11’s drawing, one winner in Arizona and another in Pennsylvania won $2 million each for picking the Match 5 numbers and the unique Power Play.

Various winners correctly picked the Match 5 numbers and landed $1 million. There were two of those in California, another two in Florida and one each in New York, Oklahoma and Virginia.

The next Powerball drawing is Oct. 14. The estimated jackpot is $20 million. It’ll likely be a $9.1 million cash out.

