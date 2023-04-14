MadameNoire Featured Video

A Florida mother sacrificed her life savings to save her daughter from breast cancer and was blessed tremendously with a windfall.

Geraldine Gimblet, of Lakeland, Florida, tried her luck and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket. Now the 74-year-old matriarch and her daughter have a new lease on life thanks to her $2 million winning Florida Lottery ticket.

Joined by her daughter and granddaughter, the lucky lady accepted a one-time lump sum of $1.64 million on April 7 at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Gimblet won the substantial prize money from a $10 Bonus Cashword Scratch-Off she almost didn’t purchase. She explained to Florida Lottery that her intuition and the universe’s fortunate stroke of serendipity blessed her with the surprise windfall.

“At first, the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best. He found the last one!” she shared.

The Scratch-Off’s website says Gimblet’s chances of winning were 1-in-3.92 million.

Before winning the lottery, the dedicated mother used her life savings to help pay for her daughter’s breast cancer treatment.

The matriarch’s daughter tearfully explained that Gimblet’s lottery ticket purchase was their family’s second major blessing within 24 hours.

“The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer. My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick. I’m just so happy for her,” the daughter said about her mother’s heaven-sent strokes of good luck.

The convenience store where Gimblet bought her ticket, Pipkin Road Beverage Castle, scored a $2,000 bonus commission in honor of the winning ticket it sold.

Much isn’t publicly known about Gimblet — but her daughter’s kind words and the matriarch’s Facebook page suggest she’s dedicated to her family. The lottery winner’s latest post on the platform, shared March 25, was a video of her “grandson and great grand [daughter]” at a father-daughter dance.

