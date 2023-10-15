MadameNoire Featured Video

Romeo Miller’s baby girls have his exact face, and we are gagging.

The 34-year-old Growing Up Hip Hop star posted a photo dump of his baby girls on Instagram Oct. 11. The series of photos captured cute moments of the TV personality’s “lil east coasters.” Older sister River Rose, 19 months, sat next to her lil’ sis, Winter Snoh Miller, six months, in the most adorable pictures.

In several photos, the sisters enjoyed time outside and rocked rectangle-framed sunnies.

Romeo threw a few solo shots of his baby girls and said, “Daddy’s heart. R+W” in the caption.

In the comments section, Instagram users fawned over River and Winter and noted how similar they looked to their father.

“Those Miller genes are strong❤️. Beautiful girls!” “Your genes SKRONG!! 💪🏾Beautiful babies! 😍” “Omg they are so precious, they look just like you too lol❤️.” “THEY LOOK JUST LIKE YOU!!! Beautiful babies!😍😍” “The smallest baby look more like Romeo then Romeo look like Romeo 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 #cutiepies.”

Following Winter’s birth, Romeo shared on Instagram how over the moon he was to have two daughters.

“My tribe is growing. I introduce to you my fearless, intuitive, and ingenious daughter, WINTER SNOH MILLER!” he captioned the child’s birth announcement. “My heart is so full knowing that my girls will have each other as they grow. I’m a papa of two! I’ve accomplished a lot of things in my life, but becoming a father is by far the best and most fulfilling. You made me see. Psalms 127:3. #ThankYouGod #GirlDad #LovesOfMyLife #Happy 💕💕💕.”

The proud father shares his daughters with his fiancée, Drew Sangster.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star expressed more love for his fatherhood journey in an August Instagram post for his 34th birthday. He shared a montage video of time spent with his daughters. Some of the clip’s more tender moments showed Romeo cradling his girls closely and the two kids giving each other kisses and hugs.

Romeo called being a father “the greatest adventure of” his life and said he was deeply in love and proud of his baby girls.

The 34-year-old girl dad called his two daughters the “best gifts” he’s ever received. He also thanked God and Drew for bringing the beloved children into his life.

See the heartwarming post below.

