MadameNoire Featured Video

A Michigan-based man’s heartfelt serenading of his vows enamored and awestruck his bride and their wedding guests.

On Oct. 9, singer Trent Shelby posted a clip of himself musically performing his vows in front of a packed church. The singer’s thoughtful and amorous lyrics outlined how deep his love ran and his many plans to care for his bride. Moreover, his rich and soulful voice was accompanied by those of his groomsmen, who sang as his backup vocals.

Trent sang about giving every part of himself to his wife — entrepreneur and makeup artist Falon Johnson. The livened crowd cheered on the 28-year-old groom as he passionately reiterated that he’d work to continuously love his lady better and remain consistent as the couple journeyed life together.

Related Stories Groom Disrespectfully Texts On His Cell Phone While Walking Down The Aisle

“I’ll always be by your side for the rest of my life,” Trent crooned to his bride. “As we grow old, our story will unfold together, forever. Through the highs and lows, we’ll be together.”

Trent added some of the conditions noted during a more traditional vow exchange, such as for richer or poorer and through sickness and health.

The bride and crowd started grooving to the performance toward its crescendo when Trent and his groomsmen vocally bounced off each other and sang, “Never have I ever felt a love like this.”

“I love you with my whole heart. I’ll never leave you. Never forsake you. I’ll provide for you; I’ll protect you,” the groom emphasized before the clip ended.

The couple’s Oct. 7 wedding was a formal, black-tie affair.

Trent was in a vibrant green tux with a classy accent stripe running down the outward side of each pant leg. The dapper groom’s jacket had dark green, sparkling lapels — which he decorated with a floral boutonniere on one side — and matching colored cuffs. He paired the fancy tux with a white button-down and a crisp black bowtie.

Falon, 27, was adorned in a hand-stitched two-tier cathedral lace veil, according to an Instagram post she shared Oct. 11.

On her special day, she wore a highly detailed wedding gown from Joy Abendmode Bridal Shop in Detroit, Michigan, specializing in custom and couture gowns.

The website detailing the couple’s wedding noted that they met ten years ago in church.

“Both Trent and Falon were raised in church, but it wasn’t until one evening during a service that their eyes met and their love story began. That evening as the sermon went on, Trenton and Falon found themselves doing something unexpected: catching butterflies. It was a silly and spontaneous moment, but it bonded them in a way that neither of them could have anticipated.”

The couple fostered an “unbreakable friendship” and had their first date in 2014. The two remained dedicated to each other even when Falon moved to Greensboro, North Carolina, for college, and they had to be long-distance lovers.

After years of encouraging each other to grow and be their best selves, Trent popped the question in December 2022.

The married couple’s love story emphasized that while they’re tightly bound by love, their foundational commitments to faith and friendship were what strengthened the roots of their relationship.

Trent did what he loved while he professed his love for his love.

We wish the newly married couple a lifetime of marital bliss.

RELATED CONTENT: “Social Media Star Toni Fulton Marries Husband In A Breathtaking Floral Wedding Dress”