Fitness trainer and social media star Toni Fulton recently married her husband Miles Norton, in a stunning wedding ceremony over the weekend.

Fulton, who has 20,000 followers on her Fine Fitness Instagram page, said “I Do” to her hubby at the Cadillac Service Garage in Greensboro, North Carolina, on May 13. The duo celebrated their nuptials with a floral-themed wedding.

For her big day, the bride shined in a breathtaking gown designed by Alonuko Bridal. The elegant ensemble featured sheer floral detailing that complimented Fulton’s glistening melanin as she walked down the aisle. The gown’s dramatic crystal embroidered veil and long train added to the influencer’s stunning look.

On Instagram, wedding photographer Stanely Babb gushed about the fitness trainer’s breathtaking gown.

“The details in this dress!” he captioned a video that gave fans a closer look at the internet personality’s gorgeous wedding day ensemble.

Instagram users went up in the comments section for the newly wedded trainer.

“By far, the baddest dress I’ve ever seen on a bride,” one user wrote.

A second person commented, “This bride is stunning! One of the best wedding dresses of the year! Makeup! Hair! Presentation on point!”

A third user added,” Naaahh.. she is just disrespectful!! When I say this, look brings a tear… Flawless!!! And now the video! Smh.. timeless

Fulton shared several highlights from her lavish wedding on her Instagram page.

One video captured her and her hubby dancing to Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” during the reception. The happy couple kissed before they broke out into a choreographed dance to the hit song. A tro0p of backup dancers shimmed their hips along with the couple as they showed off their stellar dance moves in front of family and friends.

Check out a few more highlights from Tori and Miles’ wedding below.

According to Fulton’s wedding website, the social media star met her husband during the pandemic in 2020. Miles slid into the influencer’s DM after she tweeted about having difficulty getting her nails done during the lockdown period. The two began to chat a little before Fulton mentioned that she wanted to go out and get pizza. Hoping to impress the beautiful fitness entrepreneur, Miles sent her $20 so that she could have her pizza delivered. The rest was history.

“I was nervous but excited,” Fulton recalled meeting her husband on the site. “That night, we spoke on the phone. And every night since. I haven’t gone one day without him, and he hasn’t gone one day without me. The rest is not just history but a foundation for a relationship today,” she added.

Congrats to the happy couple!

