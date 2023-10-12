MadameNoire Featured Video

Denim Braxton, the 21-year-old son of singer Toni Braxton, showed off his modeling skills in a fall fashion editorial piece for the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) Oct. 6.

Inside, the fashion student and rising model spoke about his burgeoning career in the fashion world and what it was like to star in Diesel’s 2022 Spring-Summer campaign alongside his legendary mother.

On Oct. 7, proud momma Toni was the first to share Denim’s stunning editorial photos.

The R&B crooner’s photo carousel captured the 21-year-old young man wearing a variety of denim couture courtesy of designers Willy Chavarria, Coach, Private Policy and Tanner Fletcher. Denim ate and left no crumbs as he posed in the fashionable threads.

“Look at my handsome son in @cfda! Couldn’t be more proud of you, @denimbraxton. You killed this shoot!” Toni, 56, penned.

In the comments section, fans went wild over Denim’s smoldering photos.

“He’s so handsome,” penned one Instagram user.

Another fan commented, “OMG….that second picture!!! He has YOUR entire face.”

A third stan chimed in, “Supermodel Energy!”

Denim is doing big things in fashion.

During his interview with the CFDA, the young fashion guru revealed that he was in his second year at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles (FIDM), where he’s been pursuing a major in Product Development to learn more about the design process.

“FIDM has helped me a lot with combining my love for fashion with learning the knowledge behind clothing, the business of fashion, and designing as well,” he said.

“FIDM has been integral in teaching me the production of how brands are created and how to create my own one day as well.”

This year, the 21-year-old artist scored a modeling contract with LA Models and has since worked with Dior, Giorgio Armani and Private Policy. Working alongside his mom on last year’s Diesel campaign has been a career highlight.

“The Diesel campaign is something I will always be thankful for because it kickstarted my development as a model,” Denim told the CFDA. “I loved doing it along with my mom because she always gives me pointers and advice as well as making me laugh and have a good time on set. The biggest advice she’s given me in terms of fashion was to create my own aesthetic and to learn from others but learn to be your own influence as well.”

While in school, the vicenarian is soaking up as much knowledge as he can. He hopes to launch his own fashion brand in the future and would love to walk in “more shows.”

In 2022, Denim and his younger brother, Diezel, 20, walked down the catwalk for Marcell Von Berlin’s Spring 2022 runway show in Los Angeles. Diezel has his model face down, too!

The future looks bright for the Braxton boys.

Toni shares Denim and Diezel with her ex-husband, Keri Lewis.

RELATED CONTENT: Toni Braxton And Sherri Shepherd Question If God Cares If They Smash On ‘Sherri’ Show