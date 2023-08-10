MadameNoire Featured Video

Toni Braxton is living life to the fullest in her 50s. On Aug. 7, the R&B powerhouse stopped by Sherri, where she revealed a few surprising tidbits about her life and iconic career.

During the fun interview, host Sherri Shepherd asked the “Un-Break My Heart” crooner what it was like to grow up in a strict religious household with her father, who was a pastor.

The 55-year-old celeb said it was tough living under her dad’s stern rules. Prayer and meditation was a daily practice and she could barely leave the house under her father’s watch. In her 20s, if she wanted to “sell her wild oats” to a potential suitor, Toni had to get jiggy on the down low.

“I was a late bloomer,” the R&B beauty confessed.

Now, that she’s 50-fine years old, Sherri asked if the singer was able to “party and have more sex.”

Toni was reluctant to spill the tea about her life underneath the sheets. “I’m not going to work and talk,” the hitmaker said with a smile.

The pair traded a few laughs before Sherri reminded the singer that it was okay to explore her sexual desires in her 50s.

“It ain’t too late. We can be as freaky as we want,” the actress said. “At this age, you really think God cares if we are a hoe?”

Toni was looking like a glass of fine wine during her appearance. The “Breathe Again” artist rocked a white lacy chiffon jumpsuit that cinched at her tiny frame. She paired the beautiful look with wavy beach curls and minimal accessories. The Braxton Family Values star looked like a million bucks in the ensemble.

While reflecting on her 30-yearlong career in the music industry, the star recalled a funny story where she flew out to visit a billionaire fan in Europe who needed help salvaging his relationship.

“Apparently they broke up and he did something bad,” she said. “He wanted to me to sing ‘Un-Break My Heart’ to the two of them.”

Thankfully, due to Toni’s mesmerizing performance, the girl eventually forgave her boyfriend for his mistake. “They got engaged later,” she added.

The star is still mourning the loss of her sister Traci Braxton.

Later on in the interview, the Maryland native spoke about the tragic loss of her sister Traci Braxton, who died in 2022 after a private battle with esophageal cancer. Toni spent seven seasons filming Braxton Family Values with Traci and her other famous siblings.

While it was enjoyable for the fans, Toni confessed that she hated doing the show. “I didn’t really like reality TV. I’m participating in it. I love watching it. The silver lining is I got 10 years of memories with my sister Traci and all of us together.”

Toni also opened up about her battle with Lupus.

Towards the end of the interview, the R&B star opened up about the traumatic heart surgery procedure she underwent in September 2022 after doctors discovered that 80% of her main artery was blocked due to SLE, a common form of lupus.

“I was really sad because my sister Traci just passed, so my heart was aching,” the star said as tears began to swell in her eyes.

SLE can wreak havoc on the body’s immune system, causing widespread inflammation and tissue damage in different areas of the body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The autoimmune disease can impact the joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys and blood vessels. If left untreated, the condition can lead to fatal complications. Common symptoms include muscle and joint pain, swelling, chest pain and hair loss.

The singer had a coronary stent placed on her left main artery. Toni said if she hadn’t gone to her doctor for testing, she would have had a massive heart attack. “I would not be here talking to you today,” she added.

Now, the singer has teamed up with the pharmaceutical company Aurinia to spread awareness about the dangers of lupus and complications from the disease. Braxton revealed that her lupus was starting to affect her kidney. She developed a condition called lupus nephritis, which can occur when lupus autoantibodies affect structures in your kidneys that filter out waste. The dangerous disease can cause kidney inflammation, high blood pressure, or even kidney failure.

The superstar urged for Black and Asian women to get screened for lupus. Both groups are four times more likely to develop the disease. “You gotta get comfortable with being uncomfortable,” she said. “Just go tinkle in the cup, get some bloodwork done, check on your body,” she added.

Watch the full interview below.

