Since retiring from the big breasts committee, comedian Sherri Shepherd dished all the deets on her breast reduction journey, including the lucky rapper she’s gifting her old big bras.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shepherd clarified that she always loved her breasts. But they became a hindrance as the years progressed — something she said when she dropped the procedure news in season 2’s opening of her talk show Sherri.

“They are my best friends. They are my girls, and for many, many years, they were my calling card,” Shepherd said. “When I got on stage when I walked through the door, everybody knew it was Sherri Shepherd. ‘She got them tig ol bitties!’ That’s what they would say.”

She continued, “But as I got older, they got heavier, and I was getting the groves in my shoulds from pulling on my bra. My clothes weren’t fitting right, and my back was hurting. So, it was not as comfortable as it was, and I said, ‘Let me do this while I have some time to heal.’”

Shepherd underwent reduction mammaplasty over the summer and took the time to heal before season 2.

“It was 12 weeks of healing, so I couldn’t do anything,” Shepherd stated. “When you’re in your 20s, [it’s] two weeks, and you’re back on the streets. For me, it was 12 weeks of healing, [and] sitting there.”

Since going under the knife, Shepherd has felt the weight of her breasts off her back and enjoys her new look.

“I feel like lighter,” the Sherri talk show host shared. “I feel like I can sit up straight. I feel like my body is more proportioned now that my boobs are smaller.”

One big advantage to Shepherd’s latest cosmetic procedure is the boost of confidence and wardrobe options for the 56-year-old comedian.

“Now, it’s like no wardrobe malfunctions,” she said. “It feels good. I feel more confident. There was a confidence when I had my boob, and it was a certain [kind of] confidence. But now, it’s just a freedom. I can do more things. I ran across the street the other day, and I didn’t have to hold nothing!’”

Although the healing process was challenging for the Mr. Iglesias actress, Shepherd shared on Instagram that she struggled with returning to her 5 a.m. workout routine after a 13-week hiatus.

“Because I was healing from my breast reduction surgery, plus torn muscles in my rotator cuff, I was unable to workout for 13 weeks,” Shepherd wrote. “The hardest thing has been getting back into the 5 a.m. workout groove, but I am determined to be intentional about seeking good health! I can’t afford not to.”

The former 44D bra-wearing entertainer hopped on the Drake fans’ bra bandwagon by donating her bras to his collection.

Shepherd’s new knockers mean hello new bras and goodbye old ones. The talk show host gathered her old bras and, instead of tossing them in a dumpster, she’s donating them to rapper Drake, who has a collection of bras fans threw to him on stage.

“I found out that Drake is collecting bras that were thrown at him, and he’s gonna auction ’em off,” Shepherd said. “So these are all of my big-boob bras, and I said, ‘You know what? I was gonna give them to my girlfriend…but look, Drake needs them more than you do.’”

Shepherd continued, “So, I’m sending him a care package. And he’s gonna be happy. These are grown women’s bras, Drake. These are not 22-year-old women’s bras. These are not [from] them women going, ‘Oh my God, you’re so great!’ These are grown woman bras with good credit, OK?”

Big breasts ran in the Sherri talk show host’s family, which she’s proud of, but it impacted her physical health.

Although people suggested Shepherd got a boob job, she clarified that she decided by herself because being “too top heavy” affected her posture and caused pain.

“I thought I was carrying around the weight of the world, but really it was the weight of my boobs,” she joked. “All jokes aside, they were so heavy I was slouching all the time. It started becoming really painful. My back was hurting very badly.”

She also struggled with lying down on her back or stomach in bed.

According to the Mayo Clinic, those with “chronic back, neck shoulder pain, shoulder grooves from bra straps, chronic rash or skin irritation under the breasts, nerve pain, not being able to take part in some activities, poor self-image due to large breasts and trouble fitting into bras and clothing.”