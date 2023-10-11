MadameNoire Featured Video

OG Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada wasn’t here for any drama by new cast member Vanessa Rider about former MLB player Carl Crawford.

On the Oct. 9 Season 11 premiere of the VH1 series’ LA [Los Angeles] franchise, Evelyn read Vanessa for filth after the latter called her a homewreckeDuringing a heated back and forth, the newbie alleged that the OG was in an intimate relationship with Carl while the athlete was dating her friend, Amy Freeman. Vanessa added that Amy had been with Carl for 12 years and was pregnant with his child when Evelyn allegedly started dating him.

Tshow’s longtime starhow claimed the MLB player told her he wasn’t attached to Vanessa’s friend when they got together. The mother of two, who shares a young son with Carl, emphasized that Vanessa’s drama with her over Amy was ten years down the drain anyway.

“That home was wrecked according to him,” Evelyn stated, noting that she was misled and not to blame.

“And the end of the day, this has nothing to do with you. I don’t need to address nothing with you. You’re a nobody in my life. I’m not going to be around you,” she told Vanessa.

The OG Basketball Wives star applied more heat when she called the newbie “embarrassing,” “nasty” and “disgusting.”

Vanessa said in her confessional that although her one-sided beef with Evelyn was a decade old, she felt the need to address it “before having a relationship.” She explained that she’s not the type to be fake and “kick it” with someone she harbored negativity toward.

As seen in the clip below, the women’s verbal face-off went down during an event by Jackie Christie that was also attended by co-stars Brooke Bailey and Jennifer Williams.

Since the drama aired during the Season 11 premiere, both Vanessa and Evelyn reportedly addressed the fight on social media, according to the Jasmine Brand.

Vanessa — the wife of former NBA player Isaiah Rider — shared a lengthy dose of perspective on Instagram.

“This is NOT MY STORYLINE — I was contacted in February (again) to join the cast. I moved to LA in May to expand my business [and] started filming in May. NOT [ONE] TIME did anyone tell me Evelyn was on the cast. Nor did I mention Evelyn to casting or production. It was revealed to me when Jackie invited me to her event. I don’t care if 10 years have passed, I’m not going to FAKE KICK IT around anyone. I don’t appreciate homewreckers — I stand on that, and I can have my opinion.”

Meanwhile, Evelyn lit up X with posts and reposts mocking Vanessa and the newbie’s attempt to come for her.

The original shade-throwing and sharp-tongued Basketball Wives OG noted that Vanessa’s decade-long one-sided beef with her — without ever having met her — was “wild.” Evelyn also claimed the newbie’s white confessional outfit was nightmare-inducing.

The OG cast member clarified that she and Carl’s ex, Amy, were on good terms and co-parented smoothly.

Evelyn and Carl started dating in 2013 and were engaged by the year’s end. The two welcomed their son, Carl Leo Crawford, in March 2014. The former athlete is also the founder of 1501 Certified Entertainment, which he established in 2016.

When the couple split in 2017, rumors about the music label owner’s infidelity swirled as the reason behind their engagement’s end.

In addition to a 10-year-old daughter, Amy and Carl also share a 19-year-old son.

