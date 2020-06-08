“I Take The Time To Speak On This For My Son” Evelyn Lozada Reacts To Ex-Fiancé Carl Crawford’s Domestic Violence Arrest

This past Friday, we reported that former major league baseball player Carl Crawford was arrested for allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend and mother of his 1-year-old child while he held her at gunpoint.

Those of us who know Crawford, may remember that he was famously engaged to “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada for four years. The two also share a child together, 6-year-old Carl Leo Crawford Jr.

When the news of Crawford’s arrest for a crime against a woman became news, many wondered whether or not Evelyn had experienced a similar fate during her relationship with Crawford. Folks speculated that this could have been the reason they broke up.

Given her abusive, short-lived marriage to Chad “Ocho-Cinco” Johnson, it wouldn’t be that far-fetched.

Over the weekend, Lozada hopped on Instagram to share her thoughts about Crawford, his most recent allegations, and the questions people had about whether or not he abused her throughout the course of their four-year-engagement.

See what she had to say below.

“I wanted to address something that took place last week in connection to my son’s father Carl Crawford. Initially, I wasn’t going to say anything. Initially, I wasn’t going to comment because I feel like a lot of the times when there is something going on in Carl’s world, my name tends to get thrown in anything that he has going on. So, I understand that there are some people that are always going to connect us together because I’m his ex-fiancé. But after my team got their second or third phone call in connection to what happened last week, the domestic violence arrest, I had to say something. I see stories popping up of people trying to change my story and my narrative. I’ve heard reporters saying, ‘Can we get a comment from her? Didn’t she say that Carl did the same to her?’ And I refuse to sit here and allow the world or anybody to change my story and my truth. So that’s why I’m putting this video together. Let me just stress one thing. By no means, by no means am I trying to discredit anyone else’s story. I know what that feels like. So that is not what I’m trying to do. I don’t know what happened with the relationship before me. I don’t know what happened with the relationship after me. I stay in my lane. I’m just talking about my personal experience because I was engaged to be married to this man. And for any blogger or reporter to try to switch up the story as to why we broke up, I think is disgusting. You know? I have to protect my son. I never want my son to see, ‘Oh well, mom and dad…I see a story that he did this to her.’ No he did not. Carl has never put his hands on me. Carl has never intimidated me. Carl has never called me b*tches and hoes and ever stood over me trying to intimidate me. Yeah, we broke up for other reasons. But it wasn’t for that. And that’s why I’m doing this. And I also want to say for anyone who is dealing with domestic violence, anyone. If you know somebody who is dealing with domestic violence, you can go to EvelynLozada.org. I’m here for you. But I just really, really felt like I needed to address this. I didn’t want this to snowball into something that isn’t true. I’m just speaking from my heart. I’m just speaking about my truth in connection to my son’s father. We are cool to this day and all I care about is that we co-parent our son and that he’s able to co-parent with the mother of his children. Really, at the end of the day, that’s what’s important here.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBLkYI6n3ZO/