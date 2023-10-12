MadameNoire Featured Video

On Oct. 9, “Thotiana” rapper Blueface asked his over 1 million followers on the platform if they first served food to their children or the children’s father. He specified that he was referring to instances where the kids’ biological father was present, not a stepfather.

In a follow-up tweet, MILF Music founder claimed only Black women said they’d serve children before the man of the house.

The initial tweet has scored over 744,500 views since it was shared.

In the replies, online users had mixed opinions.

Some argued that traditionally and biblically, a husband is supposed to be served by his wife before she plates up the kids’ food. One user who shared that view highlighted that Blueface hadn’t put a ring on either of his two baby mamas’ fingers.

Others firmly asserted that children should be served first because… obviously… they’re children.

People with that point of view claimed any real man would prefer his kids got their meals first than after he and his ego were served.

Perhaps most importantly, others pointed out that the conversation of who gets served first is meritless and futile.

Blueface, 26, shares a young son and daughter with Jaidyn Alexis, 25. The “Baby Momma Drama” rapper also has a newborn son with Chrisean Rock, 23. The Crazy In Love co-stars welcomed their baby boy in early September.

In other tweets, Blueface said his plate should be made first because he’s a “king.” He also argued that serving the children first “must be a cultural thing” Black women did since Jaidyn, who is reportedly Mexican, white and Asian, didn’t play about his plate.

“Jaidyn must be the last real woman left of this generation… too many women tryna DICtate things without a dic to take,” the rapper claimed.

In July, Blueface went viral after he problematically asked his 6-year-old son Javaughn Porter if he was gay because he looked for food in the pantry instead of paying attention to naked and barely clothed strippers present in the home.

When the child responded that he wasn’t gay, the rapper troublesomely rewarded his son with a high five. At the time, Javaughn’s mother, Jaidyn, and other children were also at the house. Blueface posted the chaotic and problematic scene on his Instagram Stories and received tons of online backlash.