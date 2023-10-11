MadameNoire Featured Video

Kevin Gates has the internet retching after videos went viral of the rapper dropping a glob of his spit down a pregnant concertgoer’s throat during his concert in Portsmouth, Virginia, on Oct. 6, like COVID isn’t a concern.

The Portsmouth show was the second leg of his ONly the Generals tour. The “2 Phones” rapper invited a woman on stage and asked if he could “do whatever” he wanted to her. Once she consented, he guided the pregnant woman to a foldable chair and got behind her. Gates tilted the woman’s head back while instructing her to open her mouth.

“Open your mouth. Stick your tongue out,” he stated.

Gates proceeded to spit into the pregnant fan’s mouth, cleaning the excess off, before transitioning to “Me Too.”

The internet loudly voiced its disgust.

“Getting your mouth spat in while carrying another man’s child in your stomach is so got damn foul, my God. Wouldn’t blame that man at all if he walked away and never looked back.”

“The judge would have to understand where I’m coming from in child support court.”

“Letting a man spit in your mouth in front of thousands of people while on camera is some nasty work.”

“Girl, I’m all for kink and living your dream…but WHY would you let a man, who’s touring [and] in different areas while Covid is still running rampant, spit in your mouth?? And when you’re carrying a BABY???

“She really let him spit in her mouth? I’m finna throw up. That’s too personal, omfg.”

“That’s gone be wild in 2036 when you in school and niggas gone be like ‘bro why yo momma let Kevin Gates spit in her mouth?’ Then they show it to him on the new iPhone 28 that’s surgically attached to their wrist.”

“Spitting in a member of the public’s mouth, considering you haven’t shared your health history, is absolutely disgusting and quite frankly a crime.”

“Letting a stranger spit in your mouth while pregnant with another man’s baby is so crazy. Don’t this in front of the world [and] the crowd? Not seeing an issue with it just lets me know how deep in the trenches his fans are. It’s disgusting. A lot of diseases are carried through saliva. Let’s be cognizant here.”

Gates did the same thing with another woman at his Atlanta concert on Oct. 7. This appears to be a part of the tour before he performs “Me Too.”

Gates began the Only The Generals tour, which features rapper BigXThaPlug, on Aug. 26 in Glendale, AZ. The tour ends on Dec. 16 in Greensboro, NC.