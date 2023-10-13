MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for YouTuber and comedian Lala Milan and her boyfriend Tyler Parker. The couple announced Monday, Oct. 9, that they’re expecting their first child!

In an exclusive interview with Essence, Lala got candid about the unexpected pregnancy, from the couple’s reaction to the joy of preparing for motherhood.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m still in shock,” she said. “I look down at my belly like, ‘That’s crazy!’ I feel amazing. I’m so excited. I’m talking to all the moms. I’m so all about kids. I already was.”

The interview is also where she revealed the father of her child to be Tyler, who’s a model and already a father to a daughter, according to his Instagram page.

The couple doesn’t seem to have photos of each other on their socials, except for the pregnancy announcement collab with Essence. Lala stated she doesn’t plan on modifying her social media pages to showcase her relationship. She wanted the maternity shoot with the outlet to show their child would be raised in a solid and healthy Black family household.

Like most women, Lala discovered her pregnancy when she realized her period was late.

“Next thing you know, my boyfriend was coming in town, and I was like, ‘Let me go ahead and take this test before he comes so I could know if I potentially have to tell him something,’” she recalled. “When I went and peed on that stick, my heart was jumping, and I didn’t even watch it. I said, ‘Imma go downstairs. When I come back up, I’m going to face my fate.’ Chile, my fate was facing me.”

Lala dropped a bombshell when she disclosed that her pregnancy resulted from her gynecologist prescribing her the wrong birth control numerous times.

“I tried to get on birth control multiple times. Each time I went to the OBGYN, they had the wrong birth control,” the Boomerang actress said.

“It happened three times! And by the time they got it right, they called and said, ‘We have your birth control ready.’ I said, ‘I’m pregnant.’ They were like, ‘Um, uh, uh…’ I said, ‘It’s ok. I’m excited, and I’m keeping it. Thank y’all.’ But the crazy thing is, the doctor’s office where I was trying to get the birth control from [in Los Angeles], she’s a Black woman.”

Lala has been meticulous about where she chooses to assist her childbirth, knowing that Black mothers are more likely to die from labor than white women.

“I had to make sure that I found a place that cared about Black women.”