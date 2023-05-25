MadameNoire Featured Video

Todrick Hall created an epic extended version of his 2019 hit “Y.A.S.” with reality T.V. icon Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

The 38-year-old American Idol alum dropped visuals for the badass remix on YouTube May 2. The anthem is a big F-U to lame ex-lovers. Its clever song title is a sharp-tongued acronym for “You ain’t shit,” which the playful duo told their “pencil dick” exes repeatedly.

Todrick rapped the first portion of the song while New York added a sing-song flare to the beginning of her verse. The self-proclaimed “Head Bitch In Charge” bodied the rest of her short addition to the track. She rapped her quick-witted jabs effortlessly with the swag and IDGAF attitude the song needed.

The end of the track turned into a playful country tune reminiscent of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus — except with an over-the-top, campy and lightheartedly ridiculous slant.

“You ain’t shit, and ya mama ain’t shit, and ya daddy ain’t shit,” Todrick boldly repeated in the chorus.

The song dropped in 2019 and was on Todrick’s EP Haus Party Pt. 2 sans New York’s contribution.

“New York was the consummate professional. I’ve admired her for years and how she’s been able to remain relevant and reinvent herself,” Todrick praised in a May interview with Gaye magazine.

“Watching her at work, I realized how genius she is firsthand. Her comedic timing was just on point for every single take, and while she was a little mic shy to come and record a song for the first time, she delivered on every take, and it was all just so entertaining to experience.”

The second part of the music video really brought Todrick’s versatility to life.

The artist sang and did various complicated dance numbers to seven variations of “Y.A.S.”

One was a rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” song and music video. Another was “Crank Dat” by Soulja Boy. There was also one featuring Tiffany that was inspired by The Little Mermaid.

Listen to the “Y.A.S.” remix ft. New York and all of Todrick’s versions of the track below.

