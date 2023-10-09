MadameNoire Featured Video

During an interview with TMZ on Oct.8 —Gordon Thornton, the soon-to-be ex-husband of Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) star Mia Thornton—claimed that the 38-year-old reality TV star was creeping with a man whom she considered to be her “soulmate.” The 71-year-old businessman also accused the 38-year-old matriarch of marrying him for his money.

Gordon told TMZ that he was fully aware Mia was seeing a mysterious man on the side. He claimed he gave her his blessing, too.

“I know there’s going to come a time when I probably won’t be able to satisfy all of your needs. I want you to know that I am okay with you finding what you need elsewhere,” the North Carolina native explained.

“I only have two rules: one is don’t give me a reason to look for it. Secondly, keep the kids out of it. As long as you do, I’m fine.”

The businessman, who runs the Joint Chiropractic alongside Mia, accused the housewife of “sneaking around” and lying about her mysterious relationship well after he gave her permission to canoodle with her side joint.

“I said she could see someone — just don’t make it public. Be careful, and don’t involve the kids. Well, she’s still sneaking around and thinking that I didn’t know,” Gordon continued. “I see the calls at 2 o’clock in the morning and the times that I am away from home…So, I knew what was going on.”

In September, Mia announced that she and Gordon were separating after 11 years of marriage.

“Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs,” the RHOP star said in a statement to People. “At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay.”

The couple, who were married in March 2012, share two children together: Jeremiah Carter, 8, and daughter Juliana, 6. They both have one child from a previous relationship.

During his eyebrow-raising interview Sunday, the 71-year-old entrepreneur alleged that Mia ditched their marriage in search of another man with “access to funds.”

“I absolutely believe her leaving me now is tied to the fact that I don’t have access to assets, and my funds are limited at this point in time,” the patriarch alleged. “And this guy that she’s seeing—she believes he has access to these funds.

Gordon told TMZ that Mia raised a red flag when she told him she would be “buying a house” and “doing business” with her new lover.

“I absolutely believe that she’s leaving me because she sees an upgrade,” Gordon added. “My desire is to never, ever, ever be associated with her again beyond our co-parenting situation. If we end up getting back together, it will only truly be for some advantage for the kids. It wouldn’t be for love.”

Well, it looks like RHOP fans will learn more about Gordon and Mia’s marital woes when Season 8 of the Bravo reality TV franchise drops on Nov. 5.

In a trailer for the forthcoming season, Mia hinted that she “might have” married Gordon for his dough during a heated spat with her co-star Ashley Darby. Sitting alongside Gordon in what appears to be an office, Mia also admits that she once “obtained a divorce attorney” during their marriage, but it’s unclear when she obtained the divorce aid.

Gordon and Mia’s separation comes almost a year after the housewife accused her estranged husband’s brothers of robbing them “of everything they own.”

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Mia alleged that Gordon’s siblings “revoked his access to the company bank account” while they were “out of the country.”

“I’ve since learned that my salary will no longer continue past this next payroll cycle due to my unwavering loyalty to Gordon,” the housewife penned in 2022, according to a screenshot obtained by Page Six.

“Gordon and I built this company from the ground up and brought on family members since 2013 never would think that after a decade of building, generational wealth and opportunities would end up being taken from us overnight. IF YOU CAN’T TRUST FAMILY, WHO CAN YOU TRUST? MY HEART IS COMPLETELY EMPTY.”

