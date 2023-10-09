MadameNoire Featured Video

Ye “ain’t messin’ with no” bad nail tech.

On Oct. 5, the rapper’s close collaborator, Ty Dolla $ign, took to Instagram with a video of the star scolding a nail tech for hurting his toes during a private pedicure session. Ty later deleted the hilarious clip.

In the short video, a visibly annoyed Ye could be seen sitting in a chair with his foot propped up against the pedicurist as she cut away at his toenails. To be fair, it looked like the nail specialist was applying a little too much force as she plucked away at the “Heartless” producer’s toes.

“Ah! Whoa,” the emcee formerly known as Kanye West cried out mid-sentence as he was chatting with Ty Dolla $ign about a music project. After she made the “Gold Digger” hitmaker flinch in pain, the female nail tech tried to reassure the father of four that everything was going to be “okay.”

Ye allowed the nail tech to resume for a little while before he stopped the session abruptly.

“Nah, I’m not gonna do the rest of it. I’m not gonna do it,” Ye explained as he pulled his foot off the nail tech.

Throughout the odd exchange, Ty Dolla $ign could be seen sitting on a nearby couch, looking super awkward, as Ye bickered back and forth with the pedicure specialist.

The nail tech tried to reason with Yeezy, but he shut her down again.

“Oh, no, I’m not gonna do it,” he fired back. “It’s my toes. It’s my toes! I’m not gonna do it. That hurt. Wrap it up.”

Before he walked off, the shaken nail tech asked the Donda rapper if he needed his fingernails done. The Chicago-bred artist aptly responded, “Nope! Thank you very much.”

After the bad pedicure session, Ye went right back to chatting with Ty as if nothing happened.

Netizens on X (formerly Twitter) had a good time clowning the rapper’s viral video. One user said it was “funny” as hell to watch the “Through The Wire” emcee go in on the nail tech. Some fans agreed that the “Stronger” artist did the right thing by shutting down the painful-looking session.

“A pedicure should not be painful,” one X user penned.

Another person commented, “As he should. Sometimes they don’t wanna understand no.”

A few internet comedians had a ball poking fun at the hilarious video. One user pondered why Ty Dolla $ign and Ye’s associates were in a room “listening” to him get his toenails cut.

A user named @PrincessofNYC23 joked that Ye’s toes were probably in pain because they were “overgrown and nasty.”

Yikes!

