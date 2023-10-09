MadameNoire Featured Video

Shay Johnson of Love & Hip Hop: Miami tossed her man and baby daddy, Fabian (Fabo), to the streets after he disrespected her mother in the latest episode (Oct. 2).

Shay went on Instagram Live to announce that she got rid of her baby daddy after he refused to swallow his pride and make things right with her mother.

“I seen a lot of disrespect and ignorance coming from a fool,” she said. “And that was my fault for making a bad choice and decision. Just know that I get rid of fools in my life. Idiots, ignorant individuals. But ain’t nobody ever gonna come before my mama. Know that. Regardless of what our differences are.

Shay continued, “Ain’t no man. Nobody. I don’t care who you are. Never come before my mama.”

The tension between Fabo and Shay’s mother, Sandra, started at a birthday party for the reality star’s daughter, Shajiyah. Sandra agreed to watch her daughter’s dog for a year. But after a year passed, she wanted to return the reality star’s fur baby. However, Fabo opposed the idea. At the birthday party, Sandra attempted to discuss with Fabo about taking the dog back to their home, and he shut her down again, claiming they wanted to keep the focus on Shajiyah.

Shay’s mother tried to explain the deal she made with her daughter, but Fabo made it clear he didn’t care, saying, “Let me tell you something, Ma. And I don’t wanna be rude. Fuck that dog, ok?”

Things escalated when Shay’s brother, MJ, got interjected. Instead of Fabo backing down, he affirmed the dog wasn’t returning while he was around. Later, Shay arranged a meeting for her baby daddy and mother to smooth things over. However, things went differently than planned.

Fabo expressed he was only apologetic for raising his voice but not for what he said at Shajiyah’s party, wrongfully calling his disrespect him being “defensive.”

The two began talking over each other, and Sandra pleaded for him to listen to her while he exclaimed it was his turn to speak.

Sandra asked Fabo if he wanted to talk to her or continue to disrespect her. He responded, “Am I stuttering, or you can’t hear?”

Shay’s mother decided to change the subject and assured him that she wanted to fix their relationship. He continued disrespecting Sandra, stating he didn’t want a relationship with her.

“My spirit tells me you’re not that type of woman,” Fabo answered bluntly.

Taking it further, Fabo declared he wouldn’t deal with her if he and Shay married.

Sandra ultimately granted Fabo his wish and stopped trying to improve their relationship.

“We’re on the same page now…the back of the book…meaning the book’s closed,” he said.

Mama Dee read in between the lines, understanding Fabo’s tactless words as him not wanting her interfering with him claiming control over her daughter and granddaughter.

“We won’t see each other again. She better not marry you,” Sandra conveyed.

Angry over her words, the man stepped up to Shay’s mom, causing security to step in.

When Shay returned, Sandra warned that marrying Fabo would be the biggest mistake of her life.