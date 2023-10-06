MadameNoire Featured Video

Bow Wow took to Instagram Live Oct. 4 to set the record straight after his former 106 & Park co-host Keshia Chanté alleged that he “hazed” her during their time on the popular BET show. Keshia, 35, also claimed that the Ohio native dropped her as the lead girl in his “Shortie Like Mine” video after she declined to go back to the hip-hop star’s hotel.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old went on a lengthy rant, firing back at the “bullshit” claims Keshia made during her appearance on The Brandon Gonez Show on Oct. 1. His fiery Instagram Live session was shared by 9Mag TV and LiveBitez on Wednesday.

“First and foremost, I just spoke to Keshia two days ago. I speak to Keshia all the time,” the “Girlfriend” rapper told fans as he flashed an annoyed look at the camera. “I’m not going to go low because the old me would have spazzed out… I would have smashed her because she know, I know, I have so much shit on her. But I would never do it.”

Play

Bow Wow said he was confused when Keshia brought up the “Shortie Like Mine” story because he “never picked” the Ottawa native to be in his video. Keshia and the “Basketball” hitmaker met when they were both signed to Sony Records– but they weren’t close.

“At the time, I felt like Sony was using me and my platform to blast off a new artist on the label and they were forcing her into the video,” Bow Wow explained of his decision to choose Angela Simmons as the leading lady for his video.

“At the time, I wanted a certain individual to do that because I knew the person and it was just the right thing to do. So, that was that. I never picked her. I don’t remember none of that stuff.”

He also claimed that he extended the hotel invitation to Keshia so that they could “build chemistry” for their time on set together. Keshia got a small role in the video thanks to Chris Brown – a featured artist on the hit 2006 smash.

“I’m always inviting my castmates out. That’s just how I vibe,” Bow Wow clarified.

During Keshia’s appearance on The Brandon Gonez Show, the singer and former talk show host alleged that she and Bow Wow had a “rivalry” on 106 & Park after Chris Brown offered her a role in the “Shortie Like Mine” visual.

“So, we shoot the video and Bow Wow gave me attitude the entire time. Then years passed and it was never cool,” the star told Gonez. According to Keshia, their sour relationship continued while hosting 106 & Park together. Keshia claimed that Bow Wow got “mad as hell” when she was hired to take over Angela Simmons’ position.

“They told Bow the day I was showing up that I was the new host. They didn’t prep him; they didn’t give him a heads-up. And when I walked into his dressing room, and he saw it was me–he was mad as hell.”

The former video girl told Gonez that Bow Wow kept doing petty things to get underneath her skin when they were on set. “He just kept hazing me. The teleprompter would come up, he would say his line or mess up my line…he was trying to play with me.”

Keshia thanked Drake for stepping in to cool the tension between her and Bow Wow. She claimed that the rapper turned a new leaf after the “6 God” “cosigned her” and had a talk with him about his poor behavior.

Watch what Keshia had to say on The Brandon Gonez Show at the 7:55 minute mark.

Play

Bow Wow admitted to being “mean” to Keshia on 106 & Park.

During his long rant, Bow Wow admitted to being petty toward Keshia. The hip-hop star said he felt blindsided when BET hired the Canadian lead to co-host the show without telling him.

“It just came out of nowhere. Like Ang was running the show with me for a long time, and then abruptly, like the next day, it’s like out of nowhere—this is your co-host. And I’m like, damn, okay. I know of her because she did my video, but I don’t really,” he explained.

“Like, how y’all just going to abruptly stop somebody who I know and who I have chemistry with workwise and whatnot. Of course, I’m not going to accept that.”

The “Like You” rapper also said that he didn’t remember speaking to Drake about Keshia, but it seems like there are no hard feelings now.

Bow Wow and Keshia spoke after the interview and were able to air out their differences. He said he still had a ton of “love” for his former co-host.

Keshia also confirmed that she had a heart-to-heart with the rapper on her Instagram Stories Tuesday. She claimed that she was tipsy off Hennessey during the interview –which may have led her to stay a little bit too much about her beef with the rapper.

“Just got off the phone with Bow. It was the first time we got to speak about this & I’m glad we were able to clear up the misunderstanding,” she penned.

“He did haze, but that was for other reasons. I love Bow Wow & he’s been nothing but respectful towards me over the last 10+ years. We love each other very much. Also, this is why ya girl doesn’t drink.”

RELATED CONTENT: EXCLUSIVE: Bow Wow Talks Fatherhood, Dating and His New Reality TV Show ‘After Happily Ever After’