As reported by HipHopWired, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Krayzie Bone has shared an update on his ongoing health woes.

The rapper, born Anthony Henderson, posted a photo Oct. 3 of himself throwing up a peace sign and sitting next to his hospital bed. He had multiple tubes attached to him, including IVs (intravenous).

In his caption, Krayzie shared that the photo was taken after he “fought for life” for nine days “straight.”

“And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way, fighting for me,” he praised. “Never take life for granted. Enjoy it while you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. Trust me, I needed every last one of them.”

The hospital update comes after AllHipHop previously reported that the 50-year-old rapper checked himself in at a Los Angeles-based hospital Sept. 22 after coughing up large amounts of blood.

Doctors reportedly discovered that the musician had an artery leaking in his lung. The rapper allegedly still had internal bleeding following surgery — and was sedated and on a breathing machine Sept. 23.

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member has battled sarcoidosis for years now.

The disease is identified as “the growth of tiny collections of inflammatory cells (granulomas) in any part of your body,” according to the Mayo Clinic. It’s speculated to be the immune system’s response to unknown substances [chemicals, dust, infectious agents, etc.], although the exact reason for sarcoidosis is still unknown. The growth of granulomas most commonly happens in the lungs and lymph nodes.

The American Lung Association notes that the disease is “rare” — with up to 200,000 cases in the United States per year and approximately 27,000 new cases per year. The source added that those of African or Scandinavian descent are at a higher risk of suffering from sarcoidosis.

“Black women are three times more likely to be diagnosed with sarcoidosis than White women, tend to have more severe disease, are more likely to be hospitalized and have a higher mortality rate.”

The specifics of what caused Krayzie’s recent hospitalization remain unclear. The rapper reportedly stopped smoking several months ago.

On Sept. 26, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony group mate Layzie Bone got on social media and asked for privacy and positive thoughts regarding Krayzie’s health.

“In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone Thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy. Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope. Soon, we’ll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time.”

In the comments, Fat Joe, Twista, E40, Chilli, Da Brat and many more all wished Krayzie well.

