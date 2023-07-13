MadameNoire Featured Video

Chika is “out of the woods” after hospitalization for kidney failure.

On her Instagram Stories July 11, the artist told her fans — and haters — that she was at home recovering from her hospital stint. She emphasized that her health has improved and was at “85%.”

“I’m glad that I didn’t post anything in real time because if I was still in the ICU [intensive care unit] — if I was still going through the biggest swells of the health issues that I’ve seen in the past month — I see that [the internet] would have been a very toxic place.”

While she addressed her trolls, the Grammy-nominated artist said she wouldn’t reiterate how disturbing and wrong it was that people called her kidney failure hospitalization a form of karma.

“But for those that are actually concerned, I just want y’all to know prayers are always appreciated,” she stated. “I’m kinda out of the woods at this point. Continued prayers are great, and they’re welcomed — I’m just letting y’all know I’m already back home.”

Chika’s Instagram Stories served as an update to the post she shared on her Instagram feed July 9. The mirror selfies showed her in the ICU in a hospital gown with her arm dressed in bandages for an IV drip.

“Been in the ICU twice in the past month, and it’s so friggin boring that I have resorted to taking prison photos. Enjoy. Album in a couple weeks,” she captioned the post.

The artist clapped back at her haters through the posts’ comments. It was within replies that she revealed she’d been admitted for kidney failure, according to Vibe.

“Before any stupid ass clingons start yapping about karma, I hope you know you’re saying chronically ill people did something to *deserve* getting sick. Shut the fuck up,” she reportedly quipped at one of her trolls.

In early June, Chika addressed the wave of backlash she received after she penned an extremely hateful and inflammatory Twitter thread about a woman with crying toddlers on the same red-eye flight as her. Zonnique Pullins later revealed that one of the children was her daughter, Hunter Zoelle James.

