MadameNoire Featured Video

A young Black couple has gone viral over Ring camera footage capturing the drunken aftermath of their night out.

In the short clip, a struggling and stumbling man carried his completely inebriated girlfriend to the front door before she fell out of his arms, and he floundered backward. In a spirited effort, he ultimately stepped toward the front door, used his key, and dragged his girlfriend inside. While she couldn’t walk herself through the doorway, the girl was present enough to yell ‘Help!’ while her man pulled her through the threshold.

The post was initially shared Oct. 2 by 23-year-old TikTok user A’nya Faith, who said the footage was of her and her boyfriend returning from Alabama A&M University’s homecoming festivities. The upload has since garnered over 2.3 million views, 420,100 likes and thousands of comments.

A’nya found the viral clip reposted on X Oct. 2, where it’s landed over 3.1 million views.

The 23-year-old party girl hopped in the replies and gave more details about the young Black couple’s night of drunk fun and chaos. The couple had been drinking Deleon, Don Julio, Teremana and Patron. On TikTok, she specified that the couple got through five bottles — one before the club and four when they arrived. “LMFAOOOOOO we really outdid ourselves 🤣,” she wrote in the comments of a post.

A’nya also clarified two essential points: 1. The couple was dropped off and didn’t drive drunk. 2. She fell to the ground when they reached the front door. Her boyfriend didn’t drop her.

The poor soul had carried her in their intoxicated state for a full five minutes before they finally reached the door.

The couple received criticism over their drunken antics, but A’nya shut them down with her replies. She emphasized that she and her boyfriend were a young, fun-loving couple responsible for getting home safely and not driving while drunk. The 23-year-old woman also fiercely had her boyfriend’s back when netizens claimed he dropped her like a bag of groceries at the front door.

Most online users laughed at the Ring camera footage of the Black couple’s wayward arrival back home. They were happy that the two got home safely and together after going shot-for-shot with tequila all night.

Peep the reactions to the hilarious clip below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Why More Gen Z Are Becoming Sober Curious”