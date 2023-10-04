MadameNoire Featured Video

Jennifer Hudson surprised a beautiful couple at their wedding with a stunning rendition of her 2008 classic, “Giving Myself,” and the soul-stirring performance had netizens shedding happy tears across social media.

On the Season 2 premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the singer and decorated actress shared footage from the moment she surprised newlyweds Traci and Pat Jean-Baptiste at their lavish Los Angeles wedding.

“We are here today at Traci and Pat’s wedding reception. I’m here to surprise them. They have no idea that I am here,” Hudson, 42, told fans as she and her team prepared for the couple’s arrival.

“I got this huge performance planned for them. The mama don’t even know. The family don’t know. Don’t nobody know nothing!”

At first, Traci and Pat were shocked when they entered their wedding reception to find an empty room. The lovebirds looked even more confused when a pair of doors opened up to the wedding hall, but their perplexed faces quickly filled with excitement when they walked in to find their family and friends waiting for them in a stunning room packed with floral decorations and beautiful lighting.

When Pat and Traci made it to the front of the stage, a white curtain dropped, revealing Hudson and her live band.

“Congratulations, Traci and Pat,” the “Spotlight” hitmaker said as the married duo jumped with joy. “And to all of y’all, this is for you!”

When the EGOT winner launched into a beautiful rendition of “Giving Myself,” Traci shed a few tears, overwhelmed by the big surprise. Pat pulled his wife in for a sweet hug during the unforgettable performance.

On YouTube and Instagram, fans were moved by Jennifer Hudson’s sweet gift.

“This just made me cry. What a gift to give these two beautiful souls. What a blessing,” penned one viewer.

Another user commented, “I walked down the aisle to my husband on this same song. I love it.”

A third viewer chimed in, “Oh my God, I’d pass out seeing Jennifer Hudson in my wedding …. goosebumps.”

Jennifer Hudson gifted the couple with a OneKey Card to book their dream honeymoon.

Hudson kept spreading the love on the Season 2 premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show. On Oct. 3, the actress invited Pat and Traci on the show to reflect on their wedding surprise. The star came with a few more beautiful gifts for the couple, too.

First, Hudson gifted Traci and Pat with a framed photo that she took with the lovebirds during their wedding.

“Now you’re going to put me up on your wall. It’ll go with your family portraits,” the Respect star joked.

Hudson then gifted the pair with a OneKeyCash card from Expedia stacked with enough money for the married couple to plan their ultimate honeymoon. Check out the sweet honeymoon surprise below.

