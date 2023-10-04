MadameNoire Featured Video

Melvin Monetary, a cloud security entrepreneur on X (formerly Twitter), sparked a hilarious debate after he jokingly called out “a girl” he was dating for not buying him a Rolex after she secured a “six-figure job” from his guidance.

The tech guru and consultant aired out his grievances after he allegedly helped his lady to get a “6 figure job as a Data Scientist.”

According to Melvin’s Sept. 27 post, the tech worker thought his lady would buy him a Rolex for his birthday after he helped her land her cushy data scientist job.

“My birthday is coming soon. Now we see if I’m finally getting that Rolex. Fingers crossed, boys,” he penned on Wednesday.

What does a data scientist do, you ask? The role involves “collecting information, analyzing business intelligence and using statistics” to help businesses evaluate and optimize their performance, Indeed notes.

On Sept. 29, Melvin returned to X with an update about his birthday gift. The tech entrepreneur posted a picture of a gold Armani Exchange watch he allegedly received from the lady he was dating.

Melvin also shared a picture of a menu from Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, hinting that his lady treated him to a fancy steak dinner for his big day.

“Not a Rolex, but I’ll take it,” he captioned the post on Sept. 29.

After Melvin hit send on the update, Twitter users shared different perspectives about the tech guru’s inexpensive gift.

Netizens in favor of Melvin’s Rolex watch slammed “the girl” he was dating for giving him the “cheap” gift. Some users argued that Melvin’s lady should have dropped cash on the expensive piece to repay him for helping her score her data scientist role.

A Rolex watch is not cheap.

According to Wrist Advisor, the expensive piece can range between $6,500 and $75,000. Armani Exchange watches can cost between $100 to $270, so we can see why Melvin’s date opted for the latter.

Still, some users slammed the girl for gifting Melvin’s big deed with the “modest” gift.

“I love giving gifts to begin with, so you can bet if my partner ever helped me land a lucrative job, I would be spoiling tf outta them,” one user penned.

“I hope she gets it for you. I know I would if my man helped me get the bag,” another X user chimed in.

Netizens with no shame in their game offered to buy Melvin a watch if he could help them break into the tech industry.

On the other hand, some users weren’t too happy to see the X user slamming his lady for the thoughtful birthday gift. Several people argued that it wasn’t fair for Melvin’s “girl” to spend a lot of money on a Rolex if they were only “dating.”

“‘This girl, ‘ hell, if I’m just being called this girl, I wouldn’t buy a rollie either,” one user noted.

“You ain’t even call her your girl or your girlfriend,” another naysayer opined. “Just ‘this girl I’m dating,’ and you expect a rollie?”

A few people on X claimed that Melvin’s lady couldn’t afford a Rolex with her data scientist role. According to Indeed, the average national salary of a data scientist is roughly $124,493 a year.

“A data scientist makes less than $200k, more like $120-$150k. She ain’t making enough to buy YOU a Rolex. Why would you even ask for that? Selfish,” an upset user commented.

Some folks suggested that Melvin should use his cloud security money to purchase his own Rolex, but he’ll have to save up if he’s making the average salary at the job. According to Glass Door, “the estimated total pay for a Cloud Security Engineer is $121,946 per year in the United States area, with an average salary of $111,702 per year.”

After the viral post, Melvin hopped on X to clear the air. He claimed that he was only “joking” about the Rolex watch.

“I would rather a woman put that money into a Roth IRA or mobile home investment,” he penned Oct. 1.

Sure, Melvin.

Where are you in this debate? Would you buy an expensive gift for someone you were “dating?” Tell us in the comments section.

