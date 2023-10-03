MadameNoire Featured Video

Updates have emerged on the case of the missing 21-year-old Houston mother of one, Deundrea Lakelsia Ford.

She was last seen leaving Diva’s Bikini Sports Bar & Grill, where she worked as a dancer, at around 1 a.m. Sept. 21. Records noted that she was a witness in a pending capital murder case, according to Fox News. The outlet detailed that the mother of one went missing the day before Jarrell Travon Wheeler was formally indicted as one of four suspects connected to the May homicide of Otis Parker, 35, in Houston.

Ford had reportedly only worked at Diva’s for a few weeks before her disappearance. After her shift at the bikini bar Sept. 21, the dancer reportedly entered a white van with a man who was previously in the establishment, reported ABC 13.

“We were able to see her interact with what looks to be a Hispanic individual,” Ford’s uncle, Kevin Carriere, told the local news source. “He was buying her drinks. There were other females inside the establishment interacting with him, who seemed to have known him.”

Ford and the unidentified man allegedly sat in the car for an hour before the vehicle drove toward a section void of security cameras, added Fox News.

It is unclear whether Ford’s disappearance is connected to her role as a witness. Reportedly, a probable cause affidavit filed in June noted that one of the suspects in the Parker case had made threats to Ford’s life.

Ford had been in the car with Parker when the latter was shot and killed. Court documents referenced by Fox News reportedly alleged that Parker was shot over $1500 and that Quitiana Taylor, another suspect in the capital murder case, planned to rob him.

Parker took Ford and Taylor on a week-long trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to work as dancers and sex workers just before the male’s death. The $1500 was allegedly money made on the trip.

Court documents listed Taylor’s boyfriend, Jamal “Bam” Brown, 22, as Parker’s shooter.

Wheeler, his girlfriend Mariah Green, 20, and Taylor were cited as accomplices.

Brown was killed in a police shootout in June. The three remaining suspects are reportedly in jail, noted Fox 26.

Ford has a 4-year-old baby boy. Her missing flyer lists her as 5 feet 4 inches, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and tan pants.

Anyone with information about the missing mother of one is asked to contact the Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

RELATED CONTENT: “Roller Skating Influencer Beauty Couch Found Dead In Georgia, Police Suspect Foul Play”